Vox announces limited British Racing Green amp finishes

Vox has unveiled a limited edition British Racing Green finish for its AC, VTX and MINI5 series amp models.

Available for the MINI5, AC4C1-12, AC10C1, AC30C2, plus VT20X and VT40X, the finish pairs British Racing Green vinyl and the company's instantly recognisable diamond cloth cover.

It's not the first time Vox has rolled out a limited edition colour scheme, or even British Racing Green editions of its amps. However, unlike some previous limited edition tweaks to its standard line, Vox appears to have resisted the urge to tinker with the insides of these new BRG models, meaning the speakers and tech specs are otherwise identical to the regular production run.Vox has this to say about the new models...

"VOX's long tradition of limited edition custom colour amps have been extremely popular amongst VOX players for decades. The AC-BRG series is adorned in the quintessential custom colour, British Racing Green. This classic colour is synonymous with Britain's racing car legacy and adds an extra touch of British class to an already distinguished amplifier. Paired with VOX's long-adored brown diamond fret cloth, the iconic look of these amplifiers in complete."