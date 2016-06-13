Volbeat's Rob Caggiano: my top 6 tips for guitarists

Last time multi-platinum-selling Danish metallers Volbeat made a record, they found their new lead guitarist in producer Rob Caggiano, who had recently parted ways with American thrash legends Anthrax.

This time round, they had three years for the new line-up to solidify - you can hear it in the 53 minutes that make up sixth record Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie. MusicRadar meets Caggiano at his hotel in central London to find out more about their latest offering, born of a transatlantic band relationship…

“Now having been in the band for a while, we all know each other a lot better - there’s a level of comfort,” admits the New York native.

“I was there from the beginning, the pre-production and writing process. We spent a lot of time in the rehearsal room on this one, to make sure we had the best batch of songs with all the right parts.

“I ended up demoing a bunch of things on a recording rig at the hotel while I was out there, which is something I don’t think Volbeat had done before. It’s helpful in the sense that you can actually realise an idea - it might not be the finished version, but you can see if the arrangement works, if the tempo is right, all the little details that, in my opinion, make a huge difference.”

As for the 3,843 miles between him and his Danish bandmates, it’s nothing too stressful in this day and age (“flying to London is basically the same as flying to LA”), though the guitarist has been growing more and more tempted to close the distance by basing himself in the UK capital, a mere 100 minutes away from their Copenhagen HQ.

Right now, they’re in the middle of the European festival season, which will keep them busy until their US tour with Killswitch Engage kicks off in August. When asked what he’s been listening to most recently on his travels, surrounded by purple carpet and chairs in a purple room, the guitarist - who has his own line of purple ESP axes - replies with a most fitting answer indeed…

“I’m on this massive Prince trip at the moment,” says Caggiano. “I was so bummed about that news.

“If you haven’t seen the footage of him doing While My Guitar Gently Weeps at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, you need to get on it right now. To me, his playing in that destroys everyone. It’s the most insane fucking guitar solo there is - up there with Hendrix and Van Halen. It might even be better! It’s so moving, inspired and off-the-cuff. It’s just perfect.”

Here, the musician/producer gives up his tips to becoming a better guitarist…

Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie is out now via Universal.

