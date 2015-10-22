Vintage unveils V501 acoustic and USB-equipped VEC501 electro-acoustic guitars

Vintage instruments are strewn across our rundown of the best budget acoustic guitars, so strummers and fingerpickers will be pleased to see the introduction of two new acoustic guitars : the V501 Dreadnought and VEC501 Electro-Acoustic Cutaway Dreadnought.

The V501 offers a classic combination of solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, plus a maple bound rosewood fingerboard on mahogany neck.

Elsewhere, a rosewood bridge with Graph Tech NuBone saddle promises “perfect” intonation, while a herringbone/abalone soundhole rosette complements the three available satin finishes: Natural, Tobacco Sunburst and Burgundy Burst.

A solid mahogany-topped model, the V501MH, is also available, in a satin mahogany finish.