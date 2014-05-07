VIDEO: The Winery Dogs walk through their live gear

Last year, superstar players Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan and Richie Kotzen pooled their individual talents to form the Winery Dogs, a robust, bluesy, classic rock-flavored power trio. Their self-titled debut album was one of 2013's knockout punches, and the band's live show, as you might expect, is a doozy.

The band is currently on the road in the US through July. From there they hit Europe for a few weeks, and then it's back to the States, where they're booked into August. We caught up with the group the other day at the Bergen Performing Arts Center (Bergen PAC) in Engelwood, New Jersey, for an up-close-and-personal look at their instruments and gear.

Check it all out in the above video. For Winery Dogs tour dates, visit the band's official website.