VIDEO: The Dead Daisies studio diary part 4

In the final part of the the supergroup's studio diary, the band are now five weeks and 16 songs into the creative process, nearing the finish line making their second album, Revolución, in Australia.

The Dead Daisies include Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed and Richard Fortus, plus former Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake bassist Marco Mendoza and one-time Mötley Crüe vocalist Corabi. Completing the line-up is drummer Jackie Barnes (Tin Lids/Jimmy Barnes) and guitarist David Lowry (MINK, Red Phoenix).

Revolución will be released on June 1 and The Dead Daisies will play Download festival on June 14.