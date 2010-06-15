More

VIDEO: Slash press conference at Download 2010

By

Slash answering questions from reporters backstage at Download 2010
Sunday 13 June saw Slash play a triumphant set at Download 2010. Featuring Myles Kennedy on vocals, Slash and his band ripped through a set that featured songs from his solo LP, Guns N' Roses classics and Slither by Velvet Revolver.

At the pre-show press conference, Slash fielded questions from a crowded press room, revealing that the search for a new Velvet Revolver singer is still ongoing, and commenting on the recent stage invasion that saw his guitar broken in Italy.

To see pictures from a storming set that included Appetite For Destruction songs Rocket Queen, Paradise City, Nightrain and Sweet Child O' Mine, check out our Download 2010 gallery.

In addition, here's a fan-filmed clip of Paradise City from the performance:

DISCLAIMER: Contains nudity!