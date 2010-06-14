Download Festival 2010 in pictures
Download 2010 - day one
It's not raining!
Their own stage?!
Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders
Killswitch Engage
Life of Brians
Them Crooked Vultures
Them Crooked Vultures
Them Crooked Vultures
Them Crooked Vultures
Them Crooked Vultures
Time for the headliners
AC/DC
AC/DC
AC/DC
AC/DC
AC/DC
AC/DC
AC/DC
Download 2010 - day two
Lucha Britannia
Reckless Love
Lamb Of God
Lamb Of God
Lamb Of God
Deftones press conference
Megadeth
Megadeth
Deftones
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine
Download 2010 - day three
Slash press conference
Check out our video of the Slash press conference to hear what he had to say about Velvet Revolver, Guitar Hero, the stage invasion in Italy and more.