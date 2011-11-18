VIDEO: Pete Townshend talks technology, surround sound, iPhone apps

Image 1 of 8 An outtake from the album cover-shoot. Quadrophenia

Image 2 of 8 Pete Townshend: "This is extremely interesting. The tracks left out of the main running order include The Punk and the Godfather, I'm One and even The Real Me. Included in the running order is a song called Thursday." Alternative running order

Image 3 of 8 "Keith giving the thumbs-up to one of Roger's amazing vocal performances." Keith Moon in the studio

Image 4 of 8 "These are some of my mixing notes written while working down at my studio in Cleeve with Ron Nevison, Ron Fawcus and Rod Houison. Ron Fawcus's girlfriend, a sexy dark-haired hippy girl, was the first to hear the emerging completed mix. I remember how she described it after the first listen. "Mind-fucking". Now one of my favourite conjunctions." Mixing notes

Image 5 of 8 "Bob Pridden offering me illegal drugs." Sound engineer Bob Pridden

Image 6 of 8 "Written at some point in 1970, before Quadrophenia was born." Drowned lyrics

Image 7 of 8 "John Wolff, without whom Ramport would never have been built." John Wolff

Image 8 of 8 "Some more of the lyrics for '5.15'" Lost All His Pals On the Train



As we previously reported, The Who have just released Quadrophenia: The Director's Cut - a deluxe boxset reissue of their seminal album overseen and approved by guitarist Pete Townshend.

In the video above Townshend explains the thinking behind the 5.1 surround sound mix of the record, the technology used to remaster it, the 'Q Cloud' bonus content and loads more.

