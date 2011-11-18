VIDEO: Pete Townshend talks technology, surround sound, iPhone apps

Image 1 of 8
Quadrophenia
Image 2 of 8
Alternative running order
Image 3 of 8
Keith Moon in the studio
Image 4 of 8
Mixing notes
Image 5 of 8
Sound engineer Bob Pridden
Image 6 of 8
Drowned lyrics
Image 7 of 8
John Wolff
Image 8 of 8
Lost All His Pals On the Train
As we previously reported, The Who have just released Quadrophenia: The Director's Cut - a deluxe boxset reissue of their seminal album overseen and approved by guitarist Pete Townshend.
In the video above Townshend explains the thinking behind the 5.1 surround sound mix of the record, the technology used to remaster it, the 'Q Cloud' bonus content and loads more.
Check out the gallery for rare photos, lyrics and recording notes with annotations from Townshend.
Quadrophenia: The Director's Cut is out now, buy it from Amazon or iTunes.