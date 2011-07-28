The Who announce Quadrophenia: The Director's Cut boxset

The Who have revealed details of Quadrophenia: The Director's Cut, a deluxe boxset edition of the band's classic 1973 rock opera. Pete Townshend has authorized and overseen the reissue, which will be released on 14 November.

The boxset (see photo below) will include a remaster of the original double album, Townshend's previously unheard demos, an exclusive eight track 5.1 sound DVD, a deluxe hard-back book, previously unseen personal notes, photographs, memorabilia, and other exclusive material that will be announced in the coming months.

Quadrophenia saw Townshend returned to the 'rock opera' concept that was so dramatically realized on Tommy four years earlier. Focusing on a character named Jimmy, Quadrophenia told the tale of a young mod and his struggle to come of age in the mid-1960s. It would be the basis for a highly regarded film, directed by Franc Roddam, which was released in 1979.

In related news, Townshend is gearing up to hit the road with Quadrophenia next year with none other than Roger Daltrey. On his blog, Townshend confirmed his plans - and explained why he isn't on Daltrey's current Tommy tour: "The reason I am not on the road with Roger is that this is entirely Roger's adventure, one that is bringing him great joy.

"I don't belong on this Tommy tour. I wish him well, sincerely, and I look forward to playing with Roger again doing Quadrophenia next year."

Townshend also stressed that his hearing has improved of late: "My hearing is actually better than ever. Because after a feedback scare at the O2 Indigo in December 2008 I am taking good care of it. I'm 66, I don't have perfect hearing, and if I listen to loud music or go to gigs I do tend to get tinnitus. DON'T WE ALL????"