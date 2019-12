On the eve of the release of his 2014 album, Shine, we caught up with legendary blues-rocker Bernie Marsden, who talked us through the highlights of his amazing guitar collection.

Here, the former Whitesnake man shows us two beauties on camera: a 1965 Gibson ES-335 and a 1952 Les Paul Goldtop signed by Les Paul himself. Do not press play unless you want to develop a serious case of guitar envy.