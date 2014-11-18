Victory launches V40 The Duchess amp

British amplifier manufacturer Victory Amps has unveiled the new 40-watt single-channel Duchess head, and we've got an exclusive first look at it being put through its paces.

Victory has launched the amp in response to demand from the market for a simple, single-channel amp at an affordable price that also works well with pedals.

Featuring the same chassis that houses Victory's V30, the Duchess runs off EL34 power valves (switchable for 6L6) and comes in a vintage cream finish. The two-position voice switch delivers a wide range of gains, enabling you to dial up anything from sparkling American clean tones to vintage British blues rock sounds, all through one channel.

The mid-kick switch boosts the midrange to beef up single notes and chords, while the onboard digital reverb and effects loop are hard bypassable.

The V40 is in the final prototyping stages and will be available from early December for £829.

This video is brought to you in association with Tones For Tache, a series of daily gear demos on Guitarist's YouTube channel aimed at raising money for men's health charity Movember. Visit Tones For Tache for more details and to find out how to donate.