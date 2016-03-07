UK Learn to Play Day 2016 - five days to go!

PRESS RELEASE: Learn to Play Day, now in its fifth year, offers more than 12,000 FREE musical instrument taster lessons at more than 100 venues across the UK.

The benefits of playing music are well known and we are delighted to share with you what Emeli Sandé, Chick Corea and Jamie Cullum find music gives to them is this video. Visit www.learntoplayday.com to find and book a lesson at a venue nearby and discover what music can give you. As Jamie says in his video 'playing a musical instrument - its an amazing thing to have in your life'.

All over the country, the public, young and old, can take a free lesson on a wide range of instruments including bass guitar, drums, violin, keyboards, piano, ukulele, saxophone, flute, even African drumming and DJ mixing. From Horsham to Glasgow, Exeter to Great Yarmouth, Haverford West to Ashford all are welcome to have a trial lesson with a professional music teacher.

Steve White and more

Just announced - drumming legend Steve White (Paul Weller, The Who, Oasis, Style Council) has become Music For All's latest Ambassador. On Sunday 13th March 2016 he will be appearing and taking master classes at the Learn to Play Day event at Yamaha Music London, where session pianist and producer Hannah Vasanth will also be teaching over the weekend.

Other great events include free instrument lessons with Fender and the register of Guitar Teachers at the Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester and Korg @Xscape Milton Keynes. Plus the National Children's Orchestra will be helping out at Mickleburgh Musical Instruments, Bristol and Millers Music, Cambridge. Garforth Brass Band will be at the Garforth Miners Welfare all giving free lessons and there will be a Handbell Music Ringing workshop at the Bullcroft Recreation Room, Wallingford.

On the day they'll be prize draws and great offers including tens of thousands digital downloads: Orange Amplification is giving away FREE, their Orange Rock Guitar Syllabus worth £14.99! and FourChords Guitar Karaoke App is giving away FREE VIP subscriptions worth £3.99 where all songs and lyrics can be accessed for free. Pop into your local participating venue and pick up promotional flyers.

Check out your local music stores and venues for details of their FREE lessons and workshops, live performances, visits from celebrities and dignitaries, and any competitions, offers and giveaways they may have.

To find out more visit www.learntoplayday.com where you can find your nearest event.