Image 1 of 2 '65 Princeton Reverb "Surf Green" FSR Two more Fender amps get the FSR treatment

Image 2 of 2 Deluxe Reverb "Mahogany Cane" FSR Two more Fender amps get the FSR treatment



Fender has released two more Fender Special Run amps, the '65 Princeton Reverb, which will be available in a range of colours with speaker upgrades, and a Deluxe Reverb with mahogany cabinet and cane grill cloth.

Both amps will only be shipping in extremely limited numbers to the UK, so you'll have to be on the ball to bag yourself one.

Read more: Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb

For more information, visit the Fender website, or read on for full specs...

Fender press release

Fender have released ‘Special Run´ versions of two of their most famous tube combos, the ‘65 Princeton® Reverb, in a range of cool colours and with a variety of speaker upgrades, and a Deluxe Reverb® with mahogany cabinet and cane grill cloth. Very limited numbers will be available in the UK.

The ‘65 Princeton® Reverb “Surf-Tone Green” FSR (pictured) is the perfect combination of retro styling and modern scream!

This Limited Edition Two-Tone FSR in Surf Green and Hot White harkens back to a 60s vibe while the warm midrange breakup of a Celestion® Greenback G10 speaker adds a slightly more aggresive feel. It´s the perfect amp for small gigs that need a little extra growl and punch. The original was a historically significant amp used on countless hits over the years, and the reissue ´65 Princeton® Reverb is easily versatile enough to go from the living room to the recording studio to the small gig. It has the vintage vibe that Fender® die-hards know and love, but the ´65 Princeton Reverb isn´t only for those who played them 30 or 40 years ago - it´s for anybody who demands top-notch tube tone, naturally dynamic clean and overdriven tones, and unmistakable long-spring Fender reverb and tube vibrato.

Unique features include a Surf Green and Hot White vinyl covering and a 10” 8-ohm Celestion® Greenback G10; the perfect speaker for punchy mids and classic British crunch. Also includes “Limited Edition“ FSR badge.

Other Princeton FSR models include a ‘Surf-Tone Tangerine´ finish and a ‘Surf-Tone Blue´ both fitted out with a 10” 8-ohm Jensen® P10R speaker.

The Deluxe Reverb® ‘Mahogany Cane´ is an amp as toneful as it is beautiful! This African Mahogany with Cane grille cloth stunner is 22 watts of aural bliss. The perfect amp for rock, country or blues players who want a moderately powered amp they can crank up at the gig or in the studio. The full, snappy guitar tones heard on many famous recordings from Memphis to Abbey Road were made using the Deluxe™ amp. The shimmering highs of the Celestion® Blue speaker bring out subtle nuances when playing clean and midrange punch when cranked for super touch sensitivity.

Unique features to this amp include: Gorgeous stained African Mahogany cabinet, unique Cane grille cloth

and one 12” 8-ohm Celestion® Blue speaker, the ultimate in Alnico warmth and complexity, from rounded lows to brilliant bell-like highs.