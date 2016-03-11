Trey Gunn on starting out, King Crimson and playing a 10-string guitar

With the release of the 16-disc Thrak box set, we asked King Crimson’s Trey Gunn to fill us in on the intricacies of playing a 10-string.

During the mid-1990s Thrak era, King Crimson’s line-up comprised two guitarists and two drummers with Tony Levin and Trey Gunn holding down the more subterranean side of things.

Trey’s unusual choice of sonic weaponry was made for him by Mark Warr - a mighty 10-string instrument that encompassed both bass and guitar ranges - which meant that he could produce anything from a thunderous low end to high melodic counterpoint for guitarists Adrian Belew and Robert Fripp. So, did he start out on bass or guitar? “Neither,” he chuckles…

Sort Out Your Priorities

“I started out as a piano player for many years, then bass guitar and then guitar. I was in a lot of different bands in high school, but I opted out of going to college for a couple of years and worked in a construction company and studied jazz guitar.

In 1981 you either went to GIT or Berklee, and I looked at both those places and felt nauseous being there

“Even though I was pretty much in the punk-rock world where the attitude was ‘don’t know anything’, I always thought that was fucked up. So I ended up studying jazz guitar. I was living in South Texas and there was a jazz guitarist there who had students and I studied with him for a while.

“Then, eventually, I realised I needed to go to college and study music. I just wanted to know more about how this whole thing fits together.”

Beware Of Geography

“I was not aware of King Crimson until 1980. I had a friend whose older brother had the first record and I heard it when I was 13, but then I just didn’t hear the band again until 1980. Thinking about it, I heard Fripp and Eno in ’78 or ’79, but that still didn’t draw me over to Crimson.

“It’s weird, Texas was kind of off the map - it wasn’t the East Coast or West Coast. However, we had this kind of hard-rock scene and Crimson actually played in my hometown many times, which is freaky, because it’s kind of a desolate, off-the-beaten-path place.”

Customise Your Curriculum

“I went to the University of Oregon and I didn’t study performance, because I didn’t want to play classical music. I studied composition, which kind of gave me the chance to not spend so much time on an instrument.

Whenever I picked a guitar up, it felt like the ghost of Eric Clapton was hovering over my shoulder

“I was just trying to steal all the techniques and ideas that I could on the sly! There weren’t that many options in 1981: you either went to GIT or Berklee, and I looked at both those places and felt nauseous being there.

“So I went leftfield, and studied classical composition. At the same time, I was playing in as many punk bands as I could and working in a recording studio. Then I heard Crimson’s Discipline and Mahavishnu’s Visions Of The Emerald Beyond. Those records just blew me to pieces. So that was when Crimson first hit me and knocked me over.”

Exorcise Your Ghosts

“Whenever I picked a guitar up, no matter what I did, it felt like the ghost of Eric Clapton was hovering over my shoulder. There was this blues thing that was still there and, for a lot of people, that’s a virtue, but for me, it just felt a bit phoney.

“It wasn’t the guitar itself that was feeling off to me, but the tuning; it’s the 4ths tuning - that’s where the blues is - and that was when I started to think, ‘What can I do?’

“About 12 months later, I discovered 5ths tuning. As soon as I put that on the guitar, it was, ‘Oh, shit!’ The 4ths didn’t work for me, but the 5ths did, and that’s when I started to follow that path.”

