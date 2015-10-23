Total Guitar November 2015 on sale now: 30 Guitars Under £500 you need to try!

Total Guitar issue 273 is on sale in print and digitally from today.

Who says you need to spend a fortune to get a great electric guitar? Not us! Inside our latest issue we take a look at the sub-£500 guitar market to bring you our picks of 30 of the best electrics out there at the moment. Not sure what to look for? We've got you covered with jargon-free buying advice explaining the most common features you'll find, and we even give you some inspiration for what to play when you're trying it out in the shop.

Elsewhere in the mag, you'll find the following and a whole lot more!



Songs



Classic track: U2 'Beautiful Day'

Open-Mic Songbook: Frank Turner 'Recovery'

Interviews

Vintage Trouble's tips for playing live

Alexi Laiho shows you how to shred!

Trivium's Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu look back on a decade of guitar moments since 'Ascendency'

Gear

We check out the most exciting new gear on the market, including:

Epiphone Gary Clark Jr Casino

Schecter's affordable new Diamond Deluxe series

Vintage V7H: seven strings at a bargain price