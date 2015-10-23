Total Guitar November 2015 on sale now: 30 Guitars Under £500 you need to try!

Total Guitar issue 273 is on sale in print and digitally from today.
Order a print copy of Total Guitar
Click here to order our latest issue, or subscribe to Total Guitar
Get Total Guitar on iOS
Click hereto download our free app for iOS. Start a free trial today and get our latest issue (and the next one!) for free!
Get Total Guitar for Google Play
Click hereto download our latest issue for Google Play (Android devices, Google Chrome browser).
Who says you need to spend a fortune to get a great electric guitar? Not us! Inside our latest issue we take a look at the sub-£500 guitar market to bring you our picks of 30 of the best electrics out there at the moment. Not sure what to look for? We've got you covered with jargon-free buying advice explaining the most common features you'll find, and we even give you some inspiration for what to play when you're trying it out in the shop.
Elsewhere in the mag, you'll find the following and a whole lot more!
Songs
Classic track: U2 'Beautiful Day'
Open-Mic Songbook: Frank Turner 'Recovery'
Interviews
Vintage Trouble's tips for playing live
Alexi Laiho shows you how to shred!
Trivium's Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu look back on a decade of guitar moments since 'Ascendency'
Gear
We check out the most exciting new gear on the market, including:
Epiphone Gary Clark Jr Casino
Schecter's affordable new Diamond Deluxe series
Vintage V7H: seven strings at a bargain price