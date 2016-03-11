Total Guitar 278 on sale now: Blues Made Easy

Total Guitar 278 is on sale in print and digitally worldwide from today.

Inside this month's magazine:

Blues Made Easy

Everything you need to know to play better and more authentic sounding blues guitar today including turnarounds, essential chord shapes, tricks of the legends and loads more!



Slipknot Rig Tour

Jim Root and Mick Thomson talk us through the gear behind the metal monsters' live show!



Joe Bonamassa

The modern blues icon talks us through his changing approach on latest album, 'Blues Of Desperation', plus producer Kevin Shirley tells us about recording a great blues tone



Brian Fallon

The Gaslight man goes solo



Learn to play Z Top, Oasis and more!

We've got full tab for ZZ Top's 'Sharp Dressed Man', Oasis 'Half The World Away' and video lessons for Wolfmother, Tracy Chapman, Jose Gonzales and Goo Goo Dolls (video lessons are hosted online)



Silvertone 1423

This month's lead review is the Silvertone 1423: wallet-friendly vintage vibe in a modern guitar

All this plus loads more!