Total Guitar 271 on sale now: Rock Guitar Masterclass
Get Total Guitar on iOS
Click hereto download our free app for iOS. Start a free trial today and get our latest issue (and the next one!) for free!
Get Total Guitar for Google Play
Click hereto download our latest issue for Google Play (Android devices, Google Chrome browser).
Rock Guitar Masterclass
This month’s mag is bursting with lessons, interviews and gear reviews. Starting with our Rock Guitar Masterclass, where we show you how to improve your rhythm guitar playing, boost your improvisation skills, increase your lead creativity, and broaden your blues chord knowledge!The tutorials continue with interviews and lessons with Gus G, Andy James and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, complete with tab and video!
Songs
TG offers more songs and backing tracks than any other guitar mag out there, and this month os no different. Queen’s classic ‘I Want It All’ is tabbed in full, we celebrate the return of The Libertines by showing you how to play ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ and you can also learn the riff from Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Happy Song’, all with studio-quality backing tracks.
Interviews
We sit down with Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith to talk about the songwriting process for new album ‘The Book Of Souls’, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach tells us all about his latest project ‘The Arcs’ and Slayer’s Kerry King and Gary Holt reveal the the story behind new album ‘Repentless’.Also inside: Alex Skolnick, Tony Rombola (Godsmack), Dallas Green (City And Colour) and loads more!
Gear
This month’s mag includes exclusive first reviews of Fractal Audio’s FX-8, offering Axe-FX-level effects for less money, Boss' SY-300 guitar synth which works with any electric guitar pickup, TC Electonic’s BodyRez pedal, designed to make your onstage acoustic life easier, and VOX’s new affordable modelling amp, the VXII. We also get our hands on Taylor’s Big Baby-E travel acoustic, Godin’s retro CTP90 and new pedals from Moog and One Conrol.
Free Stuff!
You want gear? We’re giving away a whole band’s worth, with a value of over £14,000! Also included with this month’s mag is a free 16-page guide to playing 7-, and 8-string guitars. We’ve teamed up with Jackson to bring you lessons, interviews and buying advice for getting to grips with extended rang guitars!
Get Your Copy now!
Total Guitar is available from all good newsagents, but you can also order a print copy of our latest issuehere.
