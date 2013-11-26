Total Guitar 248 on sale now: The A-Z Of Prog Guitar

Total Guitar issue 248 is on sale digitally worldwide and in print now.
Click here to buy a digital version of Total Guitar for your tablet or smartphone
What's inside:
The A-Z of Prog Guitar
Learn your Frippertronics from your Floyd with our essential guide to playing pro, including odd time signatures, modes, chords, backing tracks and more!
Rig Tour: Deaf Havana
We check out the gear that fuels DH's triple-pronged guitar assault
The Truth About Wah
Wah: what it is, what it does and how to use it
Christmas Gifts For Guitarists
Fill your stockings with our top gifts for Crimbo!
John Gomm: Percussive acoustic playing
The percussive virtuoso takes us back to basics with this amazing 'percussive 101' lesson
Learn To Play
Derek And The Dominoes 'Layla'
The Pogues feat. Kirst McColl 'Fairytale Of New York'
Gear reviews
The latest and greatest gear tested, including
PRS SE Clint Lowery
VOX Tone Garage Pedals
TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Mini
Sigma JR12-1STE