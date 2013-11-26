Total Guitar 248 on sale now: The A-Z Of Prog Guitar

Total Guitar issue 248 is on sale digitally worldwide and in print now.

What's inside:



The A-Z of Prog Guitar

Learn your Frippertronics from your Floyd with our essential guide to playing pro, including odd time signatures, modes, chords, backing tracks and more!

Rig Tour: Deaf Havana

We check out the gear that fuels DH's triple-pronged guitar assault

The Truth About Wah

Wah: what it is, what it does and how to use it

Christmas Gifts For Guitarists

Fill your stockings with our top gifts for Crimbo!



John Gomm: Percussive acoustic playing

The percussive virtuoso takes us back to basics with this amazing 'percussive 101' lesson

Learn To Play

Derek And The Dominoes 'Layla'

The Pogues feat. Kirst McColl 'Fairytale Of New York'

Gear reviews

The latest and greatest gear tested, including

PRS SE Clint Lowery

VOX Tone Garage Pedals

TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Mini

Sigma JR12-1STE