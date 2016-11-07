This deck of cards could help you "master the guitar in every single key"

Another day, another product focused at making learning guitar easy, but this time, it's something a little different... a deck of cards.

Recently launched on Kickstarter, FretDeck aims to help all guitarists, from beginners to experienced players, "master the guitar in every single key".

There are three key cards for each key: one shows you basic chords, another how to learn and practise two scale patterns, and the third how to learn and master the notes across the fretboard.

The company is touting the cards as a standalone practice tool, as well as for use by guitar teachers in lessons.

FretDeck is up on Kickstarter right now, and pledging $20 gets you decked out.