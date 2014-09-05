The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen on guitars, writing and saying goodbye to acting

Bad news for anybody hoping to see Taylor Momsen make a return to acting. The onetime star of TV's Gossip Girl, who walked away from the show in 2011 to focus on her band, The Pretty Reckless, says that music is her primary focus from now on.

“Acting really isn’t something I’m pursuing," she tells MusicRadar. "I quit acting almost five years ago, and you could say that was always my intention. Acting was always, for me, a day job. It’s something that paid the bills – that’s how I viewed it. To try to predict the rest of my life and what I’ll do far into the future is kind of insane, but no, acting isn’t what I’m pursuing at all.”

Fans will, however, get plenty of chances to see Momsen rocking out on stage with The Pretty Reckless (which also includes guitarist Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon and drummer Jamie Perkins): The band is booked solid throughout the fall, playing dates in the US and the UK, in support of their recently released second album, Going To Hell.

Before hitting the road, Momsen sat down with MusicRadar to talk about recording during a hurricane, her guitars and amps, her favorite male singers and her view that "rock is dead – it’s just resting."

How does the fantasy you might have had about fronting a rock band jive with the reality of really doing it?

“Well, you know, I grew up in this business, so I always understood the business aspect of it, that it is a business, an industry. I think that can be the first and biggest shock for anybody getting into this. So I kind of got that out of the way with early and continued doing what I did. For me, it’s always been about making the music I loved and focusing on that, and keeping the business end of it as minimal as possible. [Laughs] For somebody who’s looking to get into this, it’s probably not what you imagine. It is a business. That’s just something you have to learn to navigate as you go along.”

Even though you're not acting anymore, I'm curious: What are your feelings about actors who pursue music? Some do it more seriously than others. Some do it better than others…

“You know, there’s always going to be preconceived notions whenever an actor tries to do something other than what you know them for. Like I said, for me, I never considered myself an actor – I was a musician who just happened to be on a TV show. I didn’t think what I was doing was different, but I guess the world sees you on TV every week as a character, so that’s what they think. Then you go, ‘Hey, I’m actually a real person. I’m not who you’re watching on television.’ It can be confusing. People are very harsh and quick to judge at the beginning.

“But again, I haven’t acted since the band’s been together. We’ve made two records, toured a lot, established ourselves – I think the TV stereotype has gone away quite a bit. The people at the shows are there for the music. They’ve bought the records and have listened to the songs, connected with them. That’s all you can ask for, really.”