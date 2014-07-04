Drummer Jamie Perkins on playing with The Pretty Reckless

"We're a really loud band so I have to hit them hard"

The Pretty Reckless are one of rock’s hottest properties thanks to hooky, riff-tastic rock tunes with raunchy female vocals in a Joan Jett vein, plus hard-hitting, intelligent grooves from drummer Jamie Perkins.

The band are fronted by glamorous former TV star Taylor Momsen but Perkins, bass player Mark Damon and guitarist Ben Phillips had previously played music together as the band Famous in the early 200s.

“She basically just joined our band and became the singer and took over!” laughs Perkins.

Jamie, you’re a pretty experienced drummer, used to playing across a lot of genres, what does the Pretty Reckless gig call for in particular?

“The first and foremost thing is we’re a really loud band so I have to hit them hard, to keep up with mostly the guitarist! Actually it’s a pretty demanding job drum-wise, everbody’s very focussed on the drums whether it be live or recording, so everybody’s sort of listening to the drums and paying attention to what I’m doing, so I sort of have to deliver. The pressure’s on. Which I don’t mind, it keeps me on my toes.”

How have you adapted your playing to suit the band?

“The biggest thing is probably playing around and to the vocals a lot more in this band than I had before. You’re almost more in a support role but they also want you to shine as a drummer so it’s kind of a melding of those two.”