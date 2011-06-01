The Hoosiers added to Live Fest line-up

PRESS RELEASE: There's one more act at Live Fest. It's been announced that The Hoosiers will complete the bill for London's biggest indoor festival which is set to take The O2 by storm on July 23rd 2011.

With some of the hottest acts from the UK music scene performing, this is the festival for those who love great music but want to avoid the mud this summer.

Already on the star-packed bill include mighty urban and hip-hop headliners N-Dubz, Tinchy Stryder, Roll Deep, grime sensation Tempa T, electro/hip-hop act Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip and now The Hoosiers. DJ sets from post hardcore rockers Funeral For A Friend, alternative rock quintet Kids In Glass Houses and indie rock act Guillemots are also set for Live Fest.

English pop rock band The Hoosiers, consisting of Irwin Sparkes (vocals and guitar), Martin Skarendahl (bass and rhythm guitar) and Alphonso Sharland (drums), shot to fame in 2007 when their debut single 'Worried About Ray' reached number 5 in the UK Singles Chart.

Shortly after, the band received greater success when their debut album 'The Trick to Life' (2007) reached number 1 in the UK Album Charts, meaning The Hoosiers had made their mark on the pop music world. Successful albums 'The Illusion of Safety' (2010) and 'Bumpy Ride' (2011) soon followed and also achieved chart success.

The Hoosiers are definitely ones to watch at this year's Live Fest and promise to put on a storming show.

Tickets for the event are priced at an early bird cost of just £25 and can be purchased from the Live Fest website.

Programming will be spread over five venues within the famous London O2, from the glamorous Proud2 to Union Square, Inc Club, IndigoO2 and ASBaG. With a range of stages and an out-of-this-world chill out space, festival goers can dance away into the early hours, or relax with a massage from the Famous Ibiza Angels whilst catching up on all the best acoustic sets - the possibilities at Live Fest are endless!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Live Fest.

