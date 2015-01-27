The best new guitar effects pedals of NAMM 2015

NAMM 2015: Many of the most exciting guitar developments on display at this year's NAMM show have been in the pedal department.

The evidence suggests that the retro revival is still going strong in the guitar world, with new Uni-Vibe clones from TC Electronic and EHX, and Dunlop's Band Of Gypsys Fuzz Face.

Elsewhere, mini pedals continue to be a thing, while Line 6's app-controlled multi-fx, the Firehawk strikes for new territory.

Browse our gallery to check out some of the major new stompboxes heading your way this year...