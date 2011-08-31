The Beach Boys' SMiLE Sessions details revealed

The Beach Boys' SMiLE Sessions - their now-legendary shelved album recordings from 1966 and '67 - are finally getting a full, official release on 31 October (1 November in the US).

The unfinished album will be released as a double-CD, LP and download release containing an approximation of what was intended to be the completed SMiLE album, compiled from The Beach Boys' original session masters, plus bonus material. Brian Wilson, Al Jardine and Mike Love were all involved in curating and contributing to the release.

An expansive 5-CD, double-LP and double-7-inch boxset will also be released featuring a wealth of bonus tracks, a 60-page book and three-dimensional packaging (all pictured above).

SMiLE was originally intended as the follow-up to the band's '66 classic Pet Sounds, but was scrapped due to tensions within the band and Brian Wilson's increasingly fragile mental state. A rerecorded version of the album was released in 2004 by Brian Wilson, while bootlegs of many of the original sessions have been circulating among fans for years.

Check out the tracklist for the double-CD version on the next page, and find full details of the boxset over at Brian Wilson's site.

Listen: The Beach Boys - Heroes and Villains (bootleg version)

The SMiLE Sessions tracklist (2CD, Digital, download version)

CD ONE

SMiLE

1. Our Prayer

2. Gee

3. Heroes And Villains

4. Do You Like Worms (Roll Plymouth Rock)

5. I'm In Great Shape

6. Barnyard

7. My Only Sunshine (The Old Master Painter / You Are My Sunshine)

8. Cabin Essence

9. Wonderful

10. Look (Song For Children)

11. Child Is Father Of The Man

12. Surf's Up

13. I Wanna Be Around / Workshop

14. Vega-Tables

15. Holidays

16. Wind Chimes

17. The Elements: Fire (Mrs. O'Leary's Cow)

18. Love To Say Dada

19. Good Vibrations

Bonus Tracks

20. You're Welcome

21. Heroes And Villains (Stereo Mix)

22. Heroes And Villains Sections (Stereo Mix)

23. Vega-Tables Demo

24. He Gives Speeches

25. Smile Backing Vocals Montage

26. Surf's Up 1967 (Solo Version)

27. Psycodelic Sounds: Brian Falls Into A Piano

CD TWO

1. Our Prayer "Dialog" (9/19/66)

2. Heroes And Villains: Part 1

3. Heroes And Villains: Part 2

4. Heroes And Villains: Children Were Raised (1/27/67)

5. Heroes And Villains: Prelude To Fade (2/15/67)

6. My Only Sunshine (11/14/66)

7. Cabin Essence (10/3/66)

8. Surf's Up: 1st Movement (11/4/66)

9. Surf's Up: Piano Demo (12/15/66)

10. Vega-Tables: Fade (4/12/67)

11. The Elements: Fire session (11/28/66)

12. Cool, Cool Water (Version 2) (10/26-10/29/67)

13. Good Vibrations Session Highlights