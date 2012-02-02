The Aristocrats to hit the road in the UK in March

UK fans of progressive trios with outrageous levels of musicianship are in for a real treat in March when Guthrie Govan, Marco Minneman and Bryan Beller's band The Aristocrats will tour the UK, with support from much-fancied South Wales three-piece Godsticks.

The full dates are as follows:

7 March 2012 - The Peel, London

8 March 2012 - The Robin 2, Bilston (buy tickets)

9 March 2012 - Night & Day Cafe, Manchester (buy tickets)

10 March 2012 - The Cluny, Newcastle (buy tickets)

11 March 2012 - Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh (buy tickets)

Visit The Aristocrats online for more information.

Godsticks (© Eleanor Jane)