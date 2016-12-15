The 11 biggest guitar personalities in the world right now

The Total Guitar Best in guitars 2016 polls have received over 68,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2016. Here, we present the guitar personalities of 2016. First up we have Mr David Brent…

Ricky Gervais alluded to bumbling boss David Brent’s musical background in season one, episode four of The Office, but it was in 2016’s David Brent movie that we gained deeper insight into his huge, if misguided, musical ambitions.

Spinal Tap fan Gervais really nails the wannabe musician cliches with the film and, dare we say it, even penned some catchy tunes in the shape of Life On The Road and the haunting Slough.

He told all about his guitar-playing and songwriting odyssey in our extensive interview. Go and get the guitar...