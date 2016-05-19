Zakk Wylde promises to "take your sexting to the next level" with emoji set

Besides developing his own line of guitars and amps under the Wylde Audio brand, Zakk Wylde has clearly been working hard in the technology field, too, as he unveils his own set of emojis.

As the Black Label Society man puts it: "When you can't find the right words to express exactly what's on your mind... Look no further than my custom set of emojis to take your sexting to the next level." Brr.

Finally, your phone exchanges can be made infinitely more interesting by the addition of Wylde's exquisitely bearded face, whether it's crying, snoozing or - naturally - blowing kisses. A few Wylde Audio guitars and amps even appear among the set - view the full range below.

The Zakk Wylde emoji set is available now on iOS via Emoji Fame.