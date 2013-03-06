Ten Years After's Alvin Lee dies

Alvin Lee, the guitarist and singer of Ten Years After, has died.

A statement posted on his official website read: "With great sadness we have to announce that Alvin unexpectedly passed away early this morning after unforseen complications following a routine surgical procedure.

"We have lost a wonderful and much loved father and companion, the world has lost a truly great and gifted musician."

Alvin Lee ripping it up at Woodstock

Lee, whose musical career began in the early sixties, was launched to international stardom after an incendiary performance at Woodstock, which showcased his mastery of blues-rock guitar and turned his sticker-plastered "Big Red" Gibson ES-335 into an icon of the festival.

When Ten Years After split up in 1973, Lee went on to release a number of albums, including On The Road To Freedom, which included guest spots from the likes of Mick Fleetwood, George Harrison, Steve Winwood and Ron Wood. His last release, 2012's Still On The Road To Freedom, referenced his early solo success and confirmed his place in the pantheon of rock greats.