Teach Yourself Guitar - on sale now!

Teach Yourself Guitar is the perfect place to start if you're a new guitarist.
From the makers of Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Techniques it will take you through the basics, step-by-step, to get you up and running in record time.
With a free DVD featuring clear, detailed video lessons and fully comprehensive guides to the basics of guitar playing, it's an ideal guide to help guitarists get started, teaching you how to...
- Tune your guitar
- Find the right notes
- Hold your plectrum
- Strum chords
- Bend strings
- Play rhythm
- Play solos
Teach Yourself Guitar is available now for £5.99. Find itin WHSmiths or online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.