Syringe, pills found next to Slipknot's Paul Gray

When Slipknot bassist Paul Gray's body was found at the TownPlace Suites Hotel in Johnston, Iowa, a hotel worker told a 911 operator that there was a hypodermic needle next to the bed and "all kinds of pills everywhere."

According to the Associated Press, maintenance worker Mike Kellow told the operator Monday morning that he found the 38-year-old Gray's body slumped against a wall in a corner of his room.

"There's a hypodermic needle next to the bed here," Kellow said. The dispatcher then asked if Gray was awake.

"Oh God, no. He's all purple," Kellow said. The maintenance worker told the operator it seemed as though Gray had been "gone a while."

Police have said there was no evidence of foul play or trauma, and an autopsy was inconclusive as to the cause of death. Police are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take up to six weeks.