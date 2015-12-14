Supro unveils Titan, Jupiter and Rhythm Master guitar combo amps

When Supro announced its return at the tail-end of 2013, its reissues of amps such as the 1648RT Saturn Reverb and 1624T Dual-Tone went down a storm - now, the company is setting its sights on the future with a trio of all-new valve combos.

First up is the 1642RT Titan, a 50-watt 1x10 combo designed for gigging guitarists with big pedalboards, with a 6L6 power section, all-valve reverb, output-valve tremolo and a Supro HP10 Hemp Cone speaker.

The 1642RT Jupiter 1x12 combo, meanwhile, offers vintage tones with ample headroom, thanks to switchable Class A (35W) and Class AB (45/60W) operation, with different tremolo effects from each channel, plus 6L6 power valves and a Supro HP12 Hemp Cone speaker.

Finally, the 1675RT Rhythm Master 1x15 delivers the same big sound as the S6420 Thunderbolt, but adds an all-valve six-spring long pan reverb, as well as output-valve tremolo, switchable Class A/AB power amp wiring and a 15" Supro TB15 speaker, co-developed with Eminence.

All three amps feature independent bass and treble controls, are assembled in New York, USA, and engineered by Bruce Zinky, Thomas Elliot and David Koltai.

The Titan costs £1,229, while the Jupiter and Rhythm Master weigh in at £1,329 each - keep your eyes peeled to MusicRadar for reviews soon…