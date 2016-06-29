Summer NAMM 2016: PRS unveils SE Mark Holcomb electric guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2016: PRS's 2015 signature model for Periphery prog whiz Mark Holcomb was rammed with personal touches, but weighed heavy on the wallet thanks to a £3k+ asking price; thankfully, the Maryland guitar co has captured the essence of the American model in a new SE version.

Factory tuned to drop C (low to high: C-G-C-F-A-D), Holcomb's sig is built for heaviness and dexterity, with the guitarist's Seymour Duncan Alpha and Omega humbuckers providing the firepower, while the 24-fret 25.5" scale wide thin maple neck features a 20" radius ebony fingerboard.

Elsewhere, there's a quilted maple veneer on mahogany body, black chrome hardware and a three-way blade pickup switch with push/pull tone knob for coil-splitting.

"With my SE signature model, we managed to capture all of the defining characteristics of my Maryland-made guitar and turn it into a streamlined, less costly package. It is an incredibly special instrument and one that is the primary focus of my rig in the studio and on stage," says Holcomb.

Mark's SE signature is available now for £899/€1,159, including PRS gigbag - we've already got our hands on it, so expect a review very shortly…