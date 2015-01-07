Image 1 of 2 NAMM 2015: PRS announces Mark Holcomb Custom 24 Image 2 of 2 NAMM 2015: PRS announces Mark Holcomb Custom 24

NAMM 2015: Prior to the NAMM show 2015 in Anaheim, California this month, PRS has announced the release of a signature model for Periphery's Mark Holcomb.

The Mark Holcomb Custom 24 sees PRS' staple model tweaked in conjunction with Mark to include Mark's signature Seymour Duncan Alpha and Omega pickups - designed by Mark to be "captivatingly clear and punchy".

As well as PRS staples such as a 25.5-inch scale maple neck, mahogany body with quilted maple 10 top, the guitar also features PRS' new plate-style bridge, green abalone J birds, black Hipshot O-ring controls and glow-in-the-dark fretboard side dots.

Mark adds "As someone who's been obsessed with PRS since my youth, it has been an absolute dream to be able to develop my own PRS signature guitar. For nearly the past year, we've designed this instrument with the intention of making it not only unique, but something that would satisfy my every taste as a guitarist, from both a technical and aesthetic standpoint. The result is something that truly stands on its own in the PRS lineup, and a guitar that I can undoubtedly say is the best instrument I've ever laid my hands on."

While the guitar is not technically limited edition - PRS says it will make as many as are ordered - the chance to order is limited until March 6 2015.