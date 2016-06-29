Summer NAMM 2016: Gretsch announces Tom Petersson Signature 12-string bass and ultra-desirable limited-edition guitars
SUMMER NAMM 2016: There's just no stopping Gretsch this year, after the unveiling of 27 new hollowbodies back at Winter NAMM, then fresh Electromatic models mere weeks ago; now, three high-end models make their debut.
Initially, eyes will be drawn to that 12-string Falcon bass, crafted for Cheap Trick bassist Tom Petersson, but we can't hide our lust for those limited-edition guitars - and they're spec'd out to the nines, too.
Pricing is yet to be announced, but read on for pics, specs and availability, starting with the 12-string you see above…
Gretsch USA Custom Shop Tom Petersson Signature 12-String Falcon Bass
- The first and only 12-string Gretsch bass
- Laminated maple body
- 12”-radius ebony fingerboard
- 22 vintage-style frets, mother-of pearl inlays
- C-shaped maple gloss-finished neck
- Shorter scale length (30.3") for comfort
- Dual custom Seymour Duncan Super’Tron pickups
- Specially designed 12-string Space Control bridge and Gretsch Cadillac tailpiece
- Gold hardware and pickguard
- Vintage White
- Also available in a four-string Aged White format, as the G6136B-TP-AWT Tom Petersson Signature 4-String Bass
- Available early 2017
Gretsch G6112TCB-WF Limited Edition Falcon Center Block Jr. with Bigsby
- Smaller 14” center block body design, 1.75” deep
- Dual TV Jones TV Classic pickups, with “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors
- No-load tone control for smoother tonal taper
- Classic Falcon 'vertical winged' headstock logo
- String-Thru Bigsby tailpiece
- Vintage White finish
- Available August 2016
Gretsch 6120T-59CAR Limited Edition Nashville with Bigsby
- Dual TV Jones TV Classic pickups, with red inserts that match the body finish and 'Squeezebox' paper-in-oil capacitors
- Rosewood fingerboard with aged inlays
- Pinned bridge
- String-Thru Bigsby® tailpiece
- Candy Apple Red finish, with matching headstock and aged binding
- Available August 2016