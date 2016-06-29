Summer NAMM 2016: Gretsch announces Tom Petersson Signature 12-string bass and ultra-desirable limited-edition guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2016: There's just no stopping Gretsch this year, after the unveiling of 27 new hollowbodies back at Winter NAMM, then fresh Electromatic models mere weeks ago; now, three high-end models make their debut.

Initially, eyes will be drawn to that 12-string Falcon bass, crafted for Cheap Trick bassist Tom Petersson, but we can't hide our lust for those limited-edition guitars - and they're spec'd out to the nines, too.

Pricing is yet to be announced, but read on for pics, specs and availability, starting with the 12-string you see above…

Gretsch USA Custom Shop Tom Petersson Signature 12-String Falcon Bass