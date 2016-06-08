Summer NAMM 2016: Gretsch revamps Electromatic guitar range with 5 new hollowbodies
Introduction
SUMMER NAMM 2016: With the release of the ludicrously affordable Streamliner range back at Winter NAMM, we were wondering what would become of Gretsch's mid-priced Electromatics - the answer lies in these five new models.
Each of the new hollowbodies promises upgraded features, including a Graph Tech NuBone nut, treble bleed circuit, Black Top Filter'tron pickups and bold finishes - most notably the G5420T's luxurious Fairlane Blue.
You'll also note that, like the Streamliners, there's no indication that these are cut-price Gretsches anywhere on the body, including the headstock.
Read on for the full lowdown, and look out for reviews very soon…
Gretsch G5420T Electromatic Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby
Woof! That Fairlane Blue finish is a new one for Gretsch, and we have to say, we're big fans.
The G5420T also boasts a fully hollow build with oversized bound f-holes, as well as a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece and those Black Top Filter'tron humbuckers.
And if the Fairlane Blue doesn't do it for you (and why not?), you can get the G5420T in Aspen Green and Orange Stain, too.
Key features
- Dual 'Black Top' Filter’tron humbucking pickups
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume treble-bleed circuit
- Oversized bound F holes and aged multi-ply body binding
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Pearloid Neo-Classic 'thumbnail' fingerboard inlays
- Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece
Gretsch G5422TG Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware
The G5422TG captures the sumptuous white 'n' gold vibe of Gretsch's finest with aplomb - also note the hump-block fingerboard inlays and smaller late-'50s G6120 bound headstock.
Pictured is the Snow Crest White finish, but a Walnut Stain option is also available.
Key features
- Dual 'Black Top' Filter’tron humbucking pickups
- Gold hardware
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume treble-bleed circuit
- Oversized bound F holes and aged multi-ply body binding
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Pearloid 'Hump-Block' fingerboard inlays
- Gold Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece
Gretsch G5422G-12 Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut 12-String with Gold Hardware
Yes, it's a 12-string Electromatic. Guitars don't get much janglier than this, and we're expecting some serious chime from the five-ply maple body.
Finishes include Walnut Stain (as above) and Black.
Key features
- Dual 'Black Top' Filter’tron humbucking pickups
- Gold hardware
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume treble-bleed circuit
- Oversized bound F holes and aged multi-ply body binding
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Pearloid 'Hump-Block' fingerboard inlays
- Gold Gretsch 'G-cutout' tailpiece
Gretsch G5422T Electromatic Hollow Body Double-Cut with Bigsby
A thinner, fully hollow build makes the G422T a valuable stage companion, while the Neo-Classic 'thumbnail' fingerboard inlays reinforce the classy vibe.
Black and Chet Atkins-esque Orange Stain finishes are available.
Key features
- Dual 'Black Top' Filter’tron humbucking pickups
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume treble-bleed circuit
- Oversized bound F holes and aged multi-ply body binding
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Pearloid Neo-Classic 'thumbnail' fingerboard inlays
- Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece
Gretsch G5420LH Electromatic Hollow Body Single-Cut Left-Handed
Southpaws aren't left out of the G5420 fun, either, as the model also appears in a left-handed configuration.
There's no Bigsby here, but the same Black and Orange Stain finishes are still available.
Key features
- Left-handed model
- Dual 'Black Top' Filter’tron humbucking pickups
- Versatile upgraded controls including master volume treble-bleed circuit
- Oversized bound F holes and aged multi-ply body binding
- Smaller late-’50s G6120 bound headstock
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Pearloid Neo-Classic 'thumbnail' fingerboard inlays
- Gretsch 'G-cutout' tailpiece