Summer NAMM 2016: Gretsch revamps Electromatic guitar range with 5 new hollowbodies

SUMMER NAMM 2016: With the release of the ludicrously affordable Streamliner range back at Winter NAMM, we were wondering what would become of Gretsch's mid-priced Electromatics - the answer lies in these five new models.

Each of the new hollowbodies promises upgraded features, including a Graph Tech NuBone nut, treble bleed circuit, Black Top Filter'tron pickups and bold finishes - most notably the G5420T's luxurious Fairlane Blue.

Read more: Gretsch G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr

You'll also note that, like the Streamliners, there's no indication that these are cut-price Gretsches anywhere on the body, including the headstock.

Read on for the full lowdown, and look out for reviews very soon…