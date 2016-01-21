NAMM 2016: Gretsch unveils 27 new hollowbody electrics
NAMM 2016: Gretsch has unveiled a massive haul of new hollowbody guitars for 2016, including all-new Pro Golden Era, Players Edition and Streamliner collections.
The genuinely excitingly affordable Streamliners aim to combine the best of both classic elegance and modern playability and feature Gretsch's new Broad’Tron humbuckers. Elsewhere in the 2016 range are new era-specific tweaks on the Chet Atkins and White Falcon body shapes.
G2420 Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body
PRESS RELEASE: Big, bold and righteous, the G2420 Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body is designed for the modern guitarist who yearns for something beyond the norm.
A commanding guitar for powerful players, the G2420’s modern sonics, updated electronics and authentically elegant style create the latest iteration of That Great Gretsch Sound!™
The secret to the Streamliner’s sound is a new offering from Gretsch - the Broad’Tron humbucking pickup. Specifically designed by the expert engineers at Gretsch for the Streamliner, this high-output pickup spawns robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange for a unique tone that blends well with other instruments in a band context.This sonic power is harnessed and shaped by the traditional control layout - neck and bridge pickup volume controls, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching.
A fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile - ideal for chord work or firing off speedy riffs. Enjoy rock-solid tuning stability courtesy of the stylish Gretsch chromatic tailpiece, Adjusto-matic™ bridge with secured rosewood base and synthetic bone nut. Parallel tone bars reinforce the top, allowing free vibration for familiar hollow body tone while providing a strong, balanced voice.
All the classic eye-catching style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch is here - vintage-style gold control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, arched laminated maple construction and singleply black pickguard with Gretsch logo. Nearly impossible to put down once you pick it up and start playing, the G2420 Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body is an astounding take on the authentic sound and classic style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch.
GB RRP: £350
G2420T Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body with Bigsby®
PRESS RELEASE: Big, bold and righteous, the G2420T Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body with Bigsby is designed for the modern guitarist who yearns for something beyond the norm.
A commanding guitar for powerful players, the G2420T’s modern sonics, updated electronics and authentically elegant style create the latest iteration of That Great Gretsch Sound!™
The secret to the Streamliner’s sound is a new offering from Gretsch - the Broad’Tron humbucking pickup. Specifically designed by the expert engineers at Gretsch for the Streamliner, this high-output pickup spawns robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange for a unique tone that blends well with other instruments in a band context. This sonic power is harnessed and shaped by the traditional control layout - neck and bridge pickup volume controls, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching.
A fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile - ideal for chord work or firing off hotrodded riffing. Add some shimmer and expression to your playing with the Bigsbylicensed B60 vibrato tailpiece while the Adjustomatic ™ bridge with secured rosewood base and synthetic bone nut grant amazing tuning stability. Parallel tone bars reinforce the top, allowing free vibration for familiar hollow body tone while providing a more balanced voice.
All the classic eye-catching style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch is here - vintage-style gold control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, arched laminated maple construction and singleply black pickguard with Gretsch logo. Nearly impossible to put down once you pick it up and start playing, the G2420T Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body with Bigsby is an astounding take on the classic sound and style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch.
GB RRP: £395
G2622 Streamliner Center-Block Double Cutaway
PRESS RELEASE: Revitalizing the best elements from the past, the G2622 Streamliner Center Block Double Cutaway bursts into the modern music era with updated sound and style.
Brash and feedback-resistant, the sleek G2622 is designed for the guitarist who demands more than the mundane from an instrument - more performance, more style and most importantly, more volume - while retaining all you expect from a Gretsch.
The secret to the Streamliner’s sound is twofold - the Broad’Tron humbucking pickup and the spruce center block. Specifically designed by the expert engineers at Gretsch for the Streamliner, the highoutput Broad’Tron pickup spawns robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange for a unique tone that blends well with other instruments in a band context.
A lightweight spruce center block runs the length of the body, reinforcing the top while eliminating undesired feedback for volumefriendly performance on rocking stages. The Streamliner’s sonic power is harnessed and shaped by the traditional control layout - neck and bridge pickup volume controls, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching.
A fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile - ideal for chord work or fiery riffing. Enjoy rock-solid tuning stability courtesy of the stylish Gretsch “V” stoptail tailpiece, Adjusto-matic™ bridge with an anchored base and synthetic bone nut.
All the classic eye-catching style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch is here - vintage-style gold control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, single-ply black pickguard with Gretsch logo and arched laminated maple construction. Nearly impossible to put down once you pick it up and start playing, G2622 Streamliner Center Block Double Cutaway is an updated version of the authentic sound and classic style that has earned Gretsch accolades since the dawn of rock ‘n’ roll.
GB RRP: £350
G2622LH Streamliner Center-Block Double Cutaway Left-Hand
PRESS RELEASE: Revitalizing the best elements from the past, the G2622LH Streamliner Center Block Double Cutaway, Left-Handed bursts into the modern music era with updated sound and style.
Brash and feedback-resistant, the sleek G2622LH is designed for the left-handed guitarist who demands more than the mundane from an instrument - more performance, more style and most importantly, more volume - while retaining the feel and sound you expect from a Gretsch.
The secret to the Streamliner’s sound is twofold - the Broad’Tron humbucking pickup and the spruce center block. Specifically designed by the expert engineers at Gretsch for the Streamliner, the highoutput Broad’Tron pickup spawns robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange for a unique tone that blends well with other instruments in a band context.
A lightweight spruce center block runs the length of the body, reinforcing the top while eliminating undesired feedback for volumefriendly performance on rocking stages. The Streamliner’s sonic power is harnessed and shaped by the traditional control layout - neck and bridge pickup volume controls, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching.
A fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile - ideal for chord work or fiery riffing. Enjoy rock-solid tuning stability courtesy of the stylish Gretsch “V” stoptail tailpiece, Adjusto-matic™ bridge with an anchored base and synthetic bone nut.
All the classic eye-catching style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch is here - vintage-style gold control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, single-ply black pickguard with Gretsch logo and arched laminated maple construction. Nearly impossible to put down once you pick it up and start playing, G2622LH Streamliner Center Block Double Cutaway, Left-Handed is an updated version of the authentic sound and classic style that has earned Gretsch accolades since the dawn of rock ‘n’ roll.
GB RRP: £395
G2622T Streamliner Center-Block Double Cutaway with Bigsby
PRESS RELEASE: Revitalizing the best elements from the past, the G2622T Streamliner Center Block Double Cutaway with Bigsby bursts into the modern music era with updated sound and style.
Brash and feedbackresistant, the sleek G2622T is designed for the guitarist who demands more than the mundane from an instrument - more performance, more style and most importantly, more volume - while retaining all you expect from a Gretsch.
The secret to the Streamliner’s sound is twofold - the Broad’Tron humbucking pickup and the spruce centerblock. Specifically designed by the expert engineers at Gretsch for the Streamliner, this high-output pickup spawns robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange for a unique tone that blends well with other instruments in a band context.
A lightweight spruce center-block runs the length of the body, reinforcing the top while eliminating undesired feedback for volume-friendly performance on rocking stages. The Streamliner’s sonic power is harnessed and shaped by the traditional control layout - neck and bridge pickup volume controls, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching.
A fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile - ideal for chord work or fiery riffing. Add some shimmer and expression to your playing with the Bigsbylicensed B70 vibrato tailpiece while the Adjustomatic ™ bridge with anchored base and synthetic bone nut grant astounding tuning stability and accurate, slipfree intonation.
All the classic eye-catching style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch is here - vintage-style gold control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, single-ply black pickguard with Gretsch logo and arched laminated maple construction. Nearly impossible to put down once you pick it up and start playing, G2622T Streamliner Center-Block Double Cutaway with Bigsby is an updated version of the authentic sound and classic style that has earned Gretsch accolades since the dawn of rock ‘n’ roll.
GB RRP: £395
G2655 Streamliner Center-Block Junior Double Cutaway
PRESS RELEASE: The exhilarating G2655 Streamliner Center Block Junior Double Cutaway is designed for three simple things - high gain-friendly performance, slick, easy playability and spectacular style.
A sleek music machine, the G2655 cranks out the hits with updated features while staying true to That Great Gretsch Sound!™ that’s been a vital component of rock ‘n’ roll since its inception.
The secret to the Streamliner’s sound is twofold - the Broad’Tron humbucking pickup and the spruce center block. Specifically designed by the expert engineers at Gretsch for the Streamliner, the highoutput Broad’Tron humbucking pickup spawns robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange for a unique tone that blends well with other instruments in a band context. A lightweight spruce center block runs the length of the body, reinforcing the top while eliminating undesirable feedback for volume-friendly performance on modern stages.
The Streamliner’s sonic power is harnessed and shaped by the traditional control layout - neck and bridge pickup volume controls, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching. A fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile - ideal for chord work or fiery riffing. Enjoy rocksolid tuning stability courtesy of the stylish Gretsch “V” stoptail tailpiece, Adjusto-matic™ bridge with an anchored base and synthetic bone nut.
All the classic eye-catching style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch is here - vintage-style black control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, single-ply black pickguard with Gretsch logo and arched laminated maple construction. Easy to play while rocking out thanks to its smaller body, the G2655 Streamliner Center Block Junior Double Cutaway is a phenomenal instrument for the modern musician who wants to control the stage and the audience while standing out from the pack.
GB RRP: £350
G2655T Streamliner Center-Block Junior Double Cutaway with Bigsby
PRESS RELEASE: The exhilarating G2655T Streamliner Center Block Junior Double Cutaway is designed for three simple things - high gain-friendly performance, slick, easy playability and spectacular style.
A sleek music machine, the G2655T cranks out the hits with updated features while staying true to That Great Gretsch Sound!™ that’s been a vital component of rock ‘n’ roll since its inception.
The secret to the Streamliner’s sound is twofold - the Broad’Tron humbucking pickup and the spruce center block. Specifically designed by the expert engineers at Gretsch for the Streamliner, the highoutput Broad’Tron pickup spawns robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange for a unique tone that blends well with other instruments in a band context.
A lightweight spruce center block runs the length of the body, reinforcing the top while eliminating undesired feedback for volume-friendly performance on modern stages. The Streamliner’s sonic power is harnessed and shaped by the traditional control layout - neck and bridge pickup volume controls, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching.
Add some shimmer and expression to your playing with the Bigsby®-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece while the Adjusto-matic™ bridge with anchored base and synthetic bone nut grant astounding tuning stability and accurate, slip-free intonation. A fast-playing 12”- radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile - ideal for chord work or fiery riffing.
All the classic eye-catching style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch is here - vintage-style black control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, single-ply black pickguard with Gretsch logo and arched laminated maple construction. Easy to play while rocking out thanks to its smaller body, G2655T Streamliner Center Block Junior Double Cutaway with Bigsby is a phenomenal instrument for the modern musician who wants to control the stage and the audience while standing out from the pack.
GB RRP: £395
G6118T-60GE Golden Era Edition 1960 Anniversary™
PRESS RELEASE: Inspired by the original 1958 Anniversary model released to honor Gretsch’s 75th anniversary, the G6118T-60GE Golden Era Edition 1960 Anniversary with Bigsby is the “it” guitar. Giant Gretsch sound, easy playability and period-accurate appointments merge in this lightweight instrument that’s designed to rock.
A pair of highly dynamic TV Jones® Hilo’Tron™ singlecoil pickups tops the laminated maple body, cranking out brilliant highs, warm lows and rocking mids. The traditional control complement - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, threeway tone switch and master volume - allows for nearinfinite tonal variations. Add the new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors and you get incredibly silky vintage high end. The standard “U”- shaped maple neck bears a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 21 durable medium jumbo frets for a memorable playing experience that works with any style.
1959-style trestle bracing couples the top and back of this unique instrument, generating warm, balanced tone. A pinned Space Control™ bridge lets you dial in string spacing to match your personal playing style - wide for fingerstyle players and narrower for flatpickers. Add expressiveness to your playing with the Bigsby B6CVT vibrato tailpiece while the expertly cut bone nut lets the strings slide freely, without binding in the slots, and enhances the guitar’s natural tone.
Celebrating the past while meeting the needs of any player, this instrument retains the in-demand features that made the Gretsch Anniversary an icon - nickel “G Arrow” control knobs, aged white binding with black purfling, gloss urethane 2-Tone Smoke Green finish and nickel Grover® Sta-Tite tuning machines. Honor your commitment to your music with the G6118T-60GE Anniversary with Bigsby - a serious instrument for serious players.
GB RRP: £1999
G6119T-62GE Golden Era Edition 1962 Chet Atkins® Tennessee Rose™
PRESS RELEASE: By any other name this guitar would still sound sweeter than honey. A throwback from the early era of rock ‘n’ roll, the Golden Era Edition 1962 Chet Atkins Tennessee Rose with Bigsby is a solid performer with the sound and the style that have made Gretsch a household name. Highly resonant, the unique voice of this guitar cuts through any mix, standing out from the crowd with That Great Gretsch Sound!™
A pair of rich-sounding TV Jones® Hilo’Tron pickups creates broad tone with lively response, reflecting the natural voice of the guitar. Parallel tone bars connect the top and back of this guitar for authentic vintage tone.
Traditional Gretsch controls, individual pickup volume controls, master volume, and the classic three-position tone switch, allow you to blend and shape the pickups’ sound, creating countless tonal variations. With the new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors, you get incredibly silky vintage high end.
A pinned “rocking” bar bridge reacts in tandem with the Bigsby B6CVT vibrato tailpiece for stable tuning while the vintage-style bone nut lets the strings slide freely without binding in the slots. The standard “U”- shaped maple neck bears a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets for a classic playing experience that works with any style.
Designed for pure tone and slick, comfortable playing feel, this guitar features the classic aesthetics true Gretsch fans love - nickel “G Arrow” control knobs, aged white binding with black purfling, durable gloss urethane finish, aged pearloid thumbnail inlays, silver vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and nickel Grover® Sta-tite™ tuning machines.
A tastefully elegant instrument, inspired by one of guitar’s greatest eras, the Golden Era Edition 1962 Chet Atkins Tennessee Rose with Bigsby is an inspiring guitar that’s ready to go at any time.
GB RRP: £2599
G6120T-55GE Golden Era Edition 1955 Chet Atkins® Hollow Body
PRESS RELEASE: Co-designed with the guitarist’s guitarist, Chet Atkins, the venerable 6120 is one of the most widely heard Gretsch instruments. The Golden Era Edition 1955 Chet Atkins Hollow Body with Bigsby stays true to the original design and astounding classic aesthetics. A veritable tonal multi-tool, this hollow body has an easy-playing, comfortable feel and rings out proudly with That Great Gretsch Sound!™
A pair of TV Jones® T-Armond single-coil pickups creates multi-dimensional tone with plenty of articulate detail. Traditional Gretsch controls allow you to blend and shape the pickups’ sounds, creating countless tonal variations. Add the new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors and you get incredibly smooth taper and silky vintage high end.
The standard “U”-shaped maple neck bears a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets for a memorable playing experience that works with any fret-hand style. A pinned aluminum compensated bridge works with the Bigsby B6GBVF vibrato tailpiece for stable tuning while the vintage-style polished aluminum nut delivers signature snappy twang.
Designed for pure tone and slick, comfortable playing feel, this guitar features the classic appointments Gretsch fans desire - gold “G Arrow” control knobs, aged white binding with black purfling, durable gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish, aged pearloid block inlays with classic Western motif, gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and gold Grover® Sta-tite™ tuning machines.
A resurrected blast from the past with elegantly refined style and sound, the Golden Era Edition 1955 Chet Atkins® Hollow Body with Bigsby is sure to satisfy any devotee of Gretsch’s “Golden Era.”
G6120T-59GE Golden Era Edition 1959 Chet Atkins® Hollow Body
PRESS RELEASE: A blast from the classic era of Gretsch’s storied past, the Golden Era Edition 1959 Chet Atkins Hollow Body with Bigsby revisits this historic model.
Packed with astounding tone, comfortable feel and elegantly slick style, this instrument is ready to stand by your side onstage or in the studio, bringing out the best in your music and your playing. As refined or raw as you need it to be, this guitar will be an invaluable center-point of your sonic arsenal.
A pair of the ever popular TV Jones® Classic pickups creates high-quality tone with plenty of dynamics and articulation on tap. Traditional Gretsch controls, including dedicated volume controls for both the neck and bridge pickups, master volume and the classic three-position tone switch, allow you to blend and shape the pickups’ sound, creating countless tonal variations.
The new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors provide an incredibly silky high end. The vintage “V”- shaped maple neck bears a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 frets for a classic playing experience that works with all musical styles. 1959 trestle bracing connects the top and back of this guitar for authentic, snappy vintage tone.
A pinned “rocking” bar bridge reacts in tandem with the Bigsby B6CVT vibrato tailpiece for stable tuning while the vintage-style genuine bone nut lets the strings slide freely without binding in the slots.
Designed for pure tone and slick, comfortable playing feel, this guitar features the classic aesthetics true Gretsch fans love - nickel “G Arrow” control knobs, aged white binding with black purfling, durable gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish, aged pearloid thumbnail inlays, gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and nickel Grover® Sta-tite™ tuning machines.
Elegant style and refined sound combine to make the Golden Era Edition 1959 Chet Atkins® Hollow Body with Bigsby a Gretsch aficionado’s dream guitar.
GB RRP: £2599
Golden Era Edition 1962 Chet Atkins® Country Gentleman® 12-String
PRESS RELEASE: 12-string electric guitars have marked the musical landscape with their beautifully lush, naturally chorused sound.
The Golden Era Edition 1962 Chet Atkins Country Gentleman 12-String brings that one-of-a-kind, authentic ‘60s style and sound into the spotlight once again. Plug one in today and enjoy a full, larger-than-life playing experience that is like no other.
TV Jones® Classic pickups deliver refined, articulate tone that responds to every pick stroke or strum. Traditional Gretsch controls - including per-pickup volume controls, master volume, three-way pickup switching and a threeway tone switch - allow you to blend the pickups to create countless tonal variations, personalizing your sound.Add the new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors and you get incredibly silky vintage high end.
The standard “U”- shaped maple neck bears a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 frets for a memorable playing experience that works with any fret-hand style. The sealed body with simulated F Holes minimizes feedback while providing for authentically vintage hollow body tone. The pinned Adjusto-matic™ bridge allows you to precisely adjust the guitar’s intonation, ensuring all 12 strings play in tune along the length of the neck while the G-cutout tailpiece adds a touch of vintage style from the golden era of Gretsch.
A lush music machine, this guitar features the classic appointments Gretsch aficionados desire - laminated 3-ply maple top with painted F Holes, gold “G Arrow” control knobs, aged white binding with black purfling, gloss urethane finish, aged pearloid thumbnail inlays, gold, vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and gold Grover® Rotomatic® mini tuning machines. A fullsounding guitar, the Golden Era Edition 1962 Chet Atkins Country Gentleman 12-String is the perfect instrument to enhance your sound with open, airy chordwork.
GB RRP: £2399
G6122T-59GE Golden Era Edition 1959 Chet Atkins® Country Gentleman®
PRESS RELEASE: Inspired by the original CGP (Certified Guitar Player), Chet Atkins, this Country Gentleman is more than able to keep up with the most fleetfingered guitarist. Packed with the sound, style and features that made the original a legend, the ’59 Gent provides highly responsive, amazingly articulate sound.
A pair of TV Jones® pickups - a Super’Tron Classic Plus bridge pickup and Super’Tron neck pickup - responds to every stroke with defined, eloquent tone. Traditional Gretsch controls, volume for each pickup, and master volume allow you to blend the pickups to create countless tonal variations. Add the new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors and you get incredibly silky vintage high end.
The standard “U”-shaped maple neck with 1.75” nut bears a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 vintage-style small frets and is a picker’s dream. A pinned “rocking” bar bridge works with the Bigsby B6GWVT vibrato tailpiece for stable tuning while the vintage-style genuine bone nut lets the strings slide freely without binding in the slots.
All of the ’59 Gent’s classic features are here - laminated 5-ply figured maple top with painted F Holes, “wire” vibrato arm, gold “G Arrow” control knobs, aged white binding with black purfling, gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish, aged pearloid thumbnail inlays, gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and gold Grover® Imperial™ tuning machines with ‘butterbean’ buttons. A truly classic instrument with refined style and sound, the Golden Era Edition 1959 Chet Atkins Country Gentleman with Bigsby is a fine addition to any guitarist’s collection.
GB RRP: £2599
G6122T-62GE Golden Era Edition 1962 Chet Atkins® Country Gentleman®
PRESS RELEASE: Made famous by The Beatles’ George Harrison, the 1962 Country Gentleman is the sound of rock ‘n’ roll. The Golden Era ‘62 Country Gentleman has the unmistakable sound and style that marked the beginning of a musical invasion. Sonically, this guitar is ready to tear it up with flexible tone that fits any musical situation.
A pair of TV Jones® Classic pickups responds to every pick stroke or strum with refined, articulate tone. Traditional Gretsch controls - including perpickup volume controls, master volume, a threeway tone switch - allow you to create countless tonal variations for a personalized tone. The new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors deliver silky vintage high end.
The standard “U”- shaped maple neck bears a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 frets and zero-fret for a memorable playing experience that works with any style. The sealed body with simulated F Holes minimizes feedback while providing for authentically vintage tone. A pinned “rocking” bar bridge reacts in concert with the Bigsby B6GVT vibrato tailpiece for stable tuning while the bone nut lets the strings slide freely without binding in the slots.
A true rock ‘n’ roll classic, this guitar features the appointments that made this guitar a legend - dual foam string mutes with red felt surrounds, standby switch, laminated 3-ply maple top with simulated F Holes, gold “G Arrow” control knobs, aged white binding with black purfling, gloss urethane finish, aged pearloid thumbnail inlays, gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and gold Grover® Imperial™ tuning machines.
A distinguished instrument from the earliest days of the British Invasion, the Golden Era Edition 1962 Chet Atkins Country gentleman with Bigsby is the guitar that laid down the foundation of rock as we know it.
GB RRP: £2599
G6136T-55GE Golden Era Edition 1955 White Falcon™ with Cadillac Tailpiece
PRESS RELEASE: Experience the Falcon as it was envisioned by the great Jimmie Webster in 1955. The G6136T-55GE Golden Era Edition 1955 White Falcon with Cadillac Tailpiece is a true “Dream Guitar” that will be the hallmark of any guitar collection. Fluid playability, robustly flexible tone and, of course, stunning Falcon style combine for a big, bold instrument that pops in the spotlight.
A pair of TV Jones® T-Armond single-coil pickups and the new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors power this sonic raptor for crystal-clear transparent tone that lets the soul of the guitar’s definitive hollowbody tone shine through. The Synchro-Sonic™ bridge not only lends original-era authenticity, it offers pinpoint intonation accuracy, locking into place with a thumbscrew for tool-free adjustment.
Parallel tone bars reinforce the solid spruce top mated to laminated maple back and sides for powerful, balanced sound and increased projection from the 2.75”-deep body. The 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and elegant mother-of-pearl hump block and feather inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”-shaped profile for supple playability, making complex chords and intricate single-note playing effortless.
The White Falcon drips with sophisticated class, sporting shining gold hardware - including the iconic Cadillac “G” tailpiece and gold jeweled arrow knobs - gold sparkle bound neck, body and F Holes, gleaming vintage white gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. The iconic G6136T-55GE White Falcon “Golden Era” is the quintessential “Holy Grail” guitar. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.
GB RRP: £3199
G6136T-59GE Golden Era Edition 1959 White Falcon™
PRESS RELEASE: A sophisticated rendition of the original masterpiece, the G6136T-59GE Golden Era Edition 1959 White Falcon with Bigsby combines period-accurate features and appointments from the golden age of electric guitars. Satisfying eyes and ears with its golden tones and gleaming looks, this rare bird comes alive in the player’s hands, singing with its distinctive voice at every strum.
A pair of TV Jones® Classic pickups generates powerful tone and unparalleled dynamics. The new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors provide an incredibly silky high end. Add some expressive shimmer to your playing with the Bigsby B6GVT vibrato tailpiece while the pinned Space Control bridge and bone nut combine for impeccable tuning stability.
A highly resonant 3-ply maple top with 1959-style trestle bracing and multiply laminated maple back and sides make this instrument a veritable cannon, firing off notes with incredible projection and rich, balanced tone. A maple neck with a comfortable and versatile standard “U”-shaped profile for supple playability is capped by a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and classic Gretsch thumbnail inlays, making complex chords, farreaching bends and intricate single-note playing effortless.
Authentically iconic, this striking guitar displays gold hardware - including the gold jeweled “G Arrow” knobs - gold sparkle bound neck, body and F Holes, vintage white gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. With its stunning looks and huge sound, the iconic G6136T-59GE Golden Era White Falcon is the crown jewel of Gretsch guitars. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.
GB RRP: £3199
G6196 Golden Era Edition Country Club™
PRESS RELEASE: Honoring one of the first “custom color” guitars created by Gretsch, the Golden Era Edition 1959 Country Club with Bigsby is a rich-sounding instrument that’s waiting to be turned loose on your music.
Its huge, sonorous voice and elegant looks are an ideal match for any player who wants to stand out from the crowd. Simply put, this guitar is the perfect companion onstage or in the studio, cranking out everything from sensitive ballads to raucous rock.
A pair of highly dynamic TV Jones® Classic pickups reacts to your pick hand with vibrant tone. Traditional Gretsch controls, including individual pickup volume controls, master volume and a three-way tone switch, allow you to blend the pickups, personalizing your sound with countless tonal variations. Add the new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors and you get incredibly silky vintage high end.
The standard “U”-shaped maple neck bears a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets for a memorable playing experience that works with any style. 1959-style trestle bracing connects the top and back of this guitar for distinctive warm, balanced tone while minimizing feedback.
A pinned Space Control bridge allows for adjustable string spacing to fit any playing style and reacts in concert with the Bigsby B6GVT vibrato tailpiece for stable tuning and accurate intonation while the genuine bone nut lets the strings slide freely without binding in the slots.
Designed for pure tone and top-notch playing feel, this guitar features the classic appointments longtime Gretsch fans desire - gold “G Arrow” control knobs, aged white binding with black purfling, “Cadillac Green” metallic lacquer finish, mother-of-pearl thumbnail inlays, gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and gold Grover® Imperial™ tuning machines. A resurrected blast from the past with elegantly refined style and sound, the Golden Era Edition 1959 Country Club With Bigsby is sure to satisfy any fan of The Great Gretsch Sound!™
GB RRP: £2549
G6118T-LIV Players Edition Anniversary™
PRESS RELEASE: At the intersection of innovation and tribute you’ll find the G6118T-LIV Players Edition Anniversary with String-Thru Bigsby - a guitar that honors its inspirational past while remaining firmly rooted in the future of music. Engineered for optimum performance and responsiveness it reacts instantly to your every musical move, not just earning, but demanding a place in your sonic arsenal.
A pair of High Sensitive Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups responds to every note dynamically - snarling or purring according to how hard you strike the strings. The control complement - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, No-Load master tone and also a master volume - allows for near-infinite tonal variations.
The all-new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets your guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down. The standard “U”-shaped maple neck bears a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 21 durable medium jumbo frets for a memorable playing experience that works with any fret-hand style.
A pinned “rocking” bar bridge reacts in concert with the Bigsby B6CP vibrato tailpiece for stable tuning while the teflonimpregnated GraphTech® Tusq XL nut lets the strings slide freely, without binding in the slots. A thinner, 2.25” body provides maximum comfort during long sets while the innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing allows the guitar to retain that rich, full hollow body sound. In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.
A finely tuned modern music machine, this guitar features the appointments Gretsch fans desire - nickel “G Arrow” control knobs, white binding with black purfling, gloss urethane finish, pearloid thumbnail inlays, charcoal grey vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo and Schaller locking tuning machines. Let loose the fury and power of rock with the G6118T-LIV Players Edition Anniversary with String-Thru Bigsby - big sound meets bold, brash style.
GB RRP: £2789
G6119 Players Edition Tennessee Rose™
PRESS RELEASE: A solid performer in any playing situation, from the studio to the stage, the Players Edition Tennessee Rose with String-Thru Bigsby takes a classic Gretsch model and updates it with modern player-oriented features that provide maximum performance while retaining the original sound and style that made it famous. Amazing sound, superbly comfortable feel and gorgeous aesthetics combine for a standout instrument that’s a wonderful addition to any guitar collection.
A pair of High Sensitive Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups graces the laminated maple body, providing pristine high end, glassy midrange, robust low end and balanced harmonics for tone that blends seamlessly with other instruments. A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”-shaped profile for fluidly easy playing.
The innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing is specifically voiced for this guitar, producing distinct tone by synchronizing the top and back vibrations for harmonious tone without clashing overtones. The control complement - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, No Load tone control and master volume - allows for endless tonal variations.
All new “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets your guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down. Highly expressive, the Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech® Tusq XL nut for stable tuning. In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.
A treat for the eyes and ears, this guitar is a highly-tuned modern music machine - from the Schaller® locking tuning machines and “G Arrow” control knobs to the F Holes, gloss urethane finish and silver vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. Hot-rodded for players who demand the best of the past and present, the Players Edition Tennessee Rose with String-Thru Bigsby is a pure powerhouse of sound. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.
GB RRP: £1189
G6120 Players Edition Nashville™
PRESS RELEASE: Designed from the ground up for modern players yet retaining all the timeless style that made the 6120 famous, the Players Edition Nashville with String-Thru Bigsby is a marvelous example of art and performance.
Player-oriented features, wide, open sound and comfortable playability combine to create a playing experience like no other. Ideal for every song, every night, this Nashville is certain to become your go-to guitar.
Two High Sensitive Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups pair with the laminated maple body, delivering pristine high end, glassy midrange, robust low end and balanced harmonics for tone that blends seamlessly with other instruments. A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”-shaped profile for fluidly easy playing.
The innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing is specifically voiced to provide full hollow body tones from the thinner, 2.25” body. Controls are simple and versatile - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, No Load tone control and master volume - and allow for countless tone variations.
The new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets your guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down. Highly expressive, the Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech® Tusq XL nut for stable tuning. In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.
A treat for the eyes and ears, this guitar is a highly-tuned music machine - from the shining gold Schaller® locking tuning machines and gold “G Arrow” control knobs to the F Holes, gloss urethane finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. Constructed with sterling fit and finish and an eye for detail, the Players Edition Nashville with String-Thru Bigsby is a marvel of modern instrument design. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.
G6120TFM Players Edition Nashville™
PRESS RELEASE: Designed from the ground up for modern players yet retaining all the timeless style that made the 6120 famous, the Players Edition Nashville with String-Thru Bigsby is a marvelous example of art and performance. Player-oriented features, wide, open sound and comfortable playability combine to create a playing experience like no other. Ideal for every song, every night, this Nashville is certain to become your go-to guitar.
Two High Sensitive Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups pair with the laminated maple body, delivering pristine high end, glassy midrange, robust low end and balanced harmonics for tone that blends seamlessly with other instruments. A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”-shaped profile for fluidly easy playing.
The innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing is specifically voiced to provide full hollow body tones from the thinner, 2.25” body. Controls are simple and versatile - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, No Load tone control and master volume - and allow for countless tone variations. The new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets your guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down.
Highly expressive, the Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech® Tusq XL nut for stable tuning. In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.
A treat for the eyes and ears, this guitar is a highly-tuned music machine - from the shining gold Schaller® locking tuning machines and gold “G Arrow” control knobs to the F Holes, gloss urethane finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. Constructed with sterling fit and finish and an eye for detail, the Players Edition Nashville with String-Thru Bigsby is a marvel of modern instrument design. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.
GB RRP: £2399
G6120TLH Players Edition Nashville™, Left-handed
PRESS RELEASE: Designed from the ground up for modern players yet retaining the all the timeless style that made the 6120 famous, the Players Edition Nashville with String-Thru Bigsby is a marvelous example of art and performance.
Player-oriented features, wide, open sound and comfortable playability combine to create a playing experience like no other. Ideal for any song on any night, this Nashville is certain to become your go-to guitar.
Two High Sensitive Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups pair with the laminated maple body to deliver pristine high end, glassy midrange, robust low end and balanced harmonics for tone that blends seamlessly with other instruments. A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”- shaped profile for fluidly easy playing.
The innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing is specifically voiced to provide full hollow body tones from a thinner, 2.25” body. Controls are simple and versatile - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, No Load tone control and master volume - and allow for countless tone variations.
The new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets your guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down. Highly expressive, the Bigsby B6GLHP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech® Tusq XL nut for stable tuning. In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.
A treat for the eyes and ears, this guitar is a highly-tuned music machine - from the shining gold Schaller® locking tuning machines and gold “G Arrow” control knobs to the F Holes, gloss urethane finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. Constructed with sterling fit and finish and an eye for detail, the Players Edition Nashville with String-Thru Bigsby is a marvel of modern instrument design. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.
GB RRP: £2379
G6122 Players Edition Country Gentleman®
PRESS RELEASE: Reinvigorated for modern players who demand the pinnacle of performance and tone from their guitar, the Players Edition Country Gentlemen with String-Thru Bigsby is packed with the sound and style that made the original a classic. With updated, performance-oriented features this instrument is destined to become an indispensible part of your guitar collection.
Dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups grace the laminated maple body, providing pristine high end, glassy midrange, robust low end and balanced harmonics for tone that blends seamlessly with other instruments. The innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing is specifically voiced for the thinner, 2.25” body and produces distinct tone by synchronizing the top and back vibrations for harmonious tone without clashing overtones. The control complement - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, No Load master tone and master volume - allows for nearinfinite tonal variations.
The all-new Gretsch® Squeezebox paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets your guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down. A 12”- radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”- shaped profile for fluidly easy playing.
Highly expressive, the Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech® Tusq XL nut for stable tuning. In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.
A treat for the eyes and ears, this guitar is a highly-tuned music machine - from the shining gold Gotoh® die-cast locking tuning machines and gold “G Arrow” control knobs to the F Holes, gloss urethane finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. Engineered for today’s player who requires the most from their instrument, the Players Edition Country Gentlemen with String-Thru Bigsby updates authentic classic Gretsch style and sound with modern innovations. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.
G6136 Players Edition Black Falcon™
PRESS RELEASE: The seductively dark G6136T Players Edition Black Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby offers all the classic Falcon elements, in a stealthy finish. Iconic style and richly robust Gretsch tone cuts through a dense onstage mix, ensuring you’ll stand out from the pack, both sonically and visually. The epitome of style, this elegant instrument sings out loud and proud with every touch of the strings.
A pair of High Sensitive Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups graces the laminated maple body, providing pristine highs, glassy mids, stout lows and balanced harmonics for tone that blends well with other instruments, while retaining its unique voice.
The control complement - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, No Load master tone and master volume - allows for infinite tonal variations. Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets your guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down. A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”-shaped profile for fluidly easy playing.
The innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing is specifically voiced for this guitar, and delivers increased projection and airy openness from the thinner 2.25” body. A highly expressive Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech® Tusq XL nut for stable tuning. In a uniquely Gretsch touch, the Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.
Eye-catching and head-turning, this Black Falcon displays sheer bling - from the shining gold Grover® Imperial™ locking tuning machines and gold jeweled “G Arrow” control knobs to the gold sparkle bound neck, body and F Hole binding, black gloss urethane finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. A study in light and dark, the G6136T Players Edition Black Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby proudly exhibits every bit of the splendor and sonic style that made the Falcons famous. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.
G6136TLH-WHT Players Edition White Falcon™, Left-handed
PRESS RELEASE: One of the most-desired guitars in production today, the luminous G6136T Players Edition White Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby is an uncompromising instrument. From the classic aesthetics to the deep, complex sound, this topnotch performer is ideal for elevating your musical game. When you sling a White Falcon over your shoulder and plug in, you’re announcing to the world you’re ready to play, and you’re serious about it.
High Sensitive Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups grace the laminated maple body, providing pristine high end, glassy midrange, robust low end and balanced harmonics for tone that blends seamlessly with other instruments. The innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing delivers huge hollow body sound from the thinner and more comfortable 2.25” body. The control complement - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, No Load master tone and master volume - allows for infinite tonal variations.
Our new “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets your guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down. A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”-shaped profile for fluidly easy playing.
The Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech® Tusq XL nut for maximum tuning stability. The Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.
A treat for the eyes and ears, this White Falcon presents total sophistication - from the gold Grover® Imperial™ locking tuning machines and gold jeweled “G Arrow” control knobs to the gold sparkle bound neck, body and F Holes, white gloss urethane finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. A bold visual and sonic statement, the G6136T Players Edition White Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby updates the archetypical hollowbody electric guitar for modern players who demand uniqueness from themselves - and their tools. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.
G6136T Players Edition White Falcon™
PRESS RELEASE: One of the most-desired guitars in production today, the G6136T Players Edition White Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby is an uncompromising instrument. From the classic aesthetics to the deep, complex sound, this top-notch performer is ideal for elevating your musical game. When you sling a White Falcon over your shoulder and plug in, you’re announcing to the world you’re ready to play, and you’re serious about it.
Two High Sensitive Filter’Tron™ humbucking pickups grace the laminated maple body, providing pristine high end, glassy midrange, robust low end and balanced harmonics for tone that blends seamlessly with other instruments. The innovative Gretsch “ML” bracing delivers huge hollow body sound from the comfortable 2.25” body. The control complement - separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup switching, No Load master tone and master volume - allows for infinite tonal variations.
Our new “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps add smooth vintage tone while the treble bleed circuit lets your guitar retain all of its tasty clarity when rolling the volume control down. A 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and striking pearloid Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays tops a maple neck with a comfortably familiar standard “U”-shaped profile for fluidly easy playing.
The Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and pinned “rocking” bar bridge combine with the GraphTech® Tusq XL nut for maximum tuning stability. The Bigsby tailpiece is now string-through, making it quicker (and easier) to change strings as well as providing increased vibration transfer for enhanced sustain.
A treat for the eyes and ears, this White Falcon presents total sophistication - from the gold Grover® Imperial™ locking tuning machines and gold jeweled “G Arrow” control knobs to the gold sparkle bound neck, body and F Holes, white gloss urethane finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. A bold visual and sonic statement, the G6136T Players Edition White Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby updates the archetypical hollowbody electric guitar for modern players who demand uniqueness from themselves - and their tools. Includes a deluxe hardshell case.