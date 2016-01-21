NAMM 2016: Gretsch unveils 27 new hollowbody electrics

PRESS RELEASE: Big, bold and righteous, the G2420 Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body is designed for the modern guitarist who yearns for something beyond the norm.

A commanding guitar for powerful players, the G2420’s modern sonics, updated electronics and authentically elegant style create the latest iteration of That Great Gretsch Sound!™

The secret to the Streamliner’s sound is a new offering from Gretsch - the Broad’Tron humbucking pickup. Specifically designed by the expert engineers at Gretsch for the Streamliner, this high-output pickup spawns robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange for a unique tone that blends well with other instruments in a band context.This sonic power is harnessed and shaped by the traditional control layout - neck and bridge pickup volume controls, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching.

A fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile - ideal for chord work or firing off speedy riffs. Enjoy rock-solid tuning stability courtesy of the stylish Gretsch chromatic tailpiece, Adjusto-matic™ bridge with secured rosewood base and synthetic bone nut. Parallel tone bars reinforce the top, allowing free vibration for familiar hollow body tone while providing a strong, balanced voice.

All the classic eye-catching style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch is here - vintage-style gold control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, arched laminated maple construction and singleply black pickguard with Gretsch logo. Nearly impossible to put down once you pick it up and start playing, the G2420 Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body is an astounding take on the authentic sound and classic style you’ve come to expect from Gretsch.

GB RRP: £350