Sting talks Fender P-Basses, technique and jamming Jaco Pastorius

Songwriter, actor, author, activist, rock star, jazz freak... Gordon 'Sting' Sumner is quite the renaissance man. Oh, and he plays bass. We meet the legend...

There are regular stars - and then there are extra-special stars. Sting is one of the latter. You may know him as the guy who fronts the Police, or the solo artist who sold a gazillion copies of songs like 'Fields Of Gold', 'Russians', 'Englishman in New York' and all the other tunes that are now in your head because you just read their titles.

Or you may recognise him for acting in Quadrophenia, Dune, Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and what have you. Your kids know him as the funny levitating guy from Bee Movie. Everyone knows Sting for something.

In bass world, though, we know the guy as Gordon Sumner, the ex-teacher born in 1951 who played in jazz and fusion bands before forming the Police in 1977, playing whopping great bass parts and being a massive rock star. Fretted, fretless, double bass, eight-string - the man was unstoppable on bass, filling up the empty spaces within the trio format of the Police with a variety of lines, from the simple to the finger-threateningly complex.

After the Police split in 1984, he dominated the 1980s and 90s with a sequence of rock and jazz albums that we all know, beginning with The Dream Of The Blue Turtles in 1985 and finishing up with Brand New Day in '99. After that he moved in different, less popular directions, doing the R&B-infl uenced Sacred Love in 2003, plus classical and folk releases after that.

Fortunately, Sting's new album, 57th & 9th, is a return to rockist form. Alongside guitarist Dominic Miller and sometime Frank Zappa drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, he makes a formidable case, as you'll hear if you've tracked down the fi rst single, 'I Can't Stop Thinking About You'. Hence our interview, conducted in a posh London hotel a few weeks before you read this.

Sting sits at a table, quaffing tea and talking bass and other essential life-related topics, for half an hour or so. He's tall, lean and showing his 64 years, wearing a pair of thick specs and asking us to repeat quite a lot of the questions even though we're sitting two feet away from him (you can make a 'Don't Stand So Close To Me' quip here if you like).

But the bloke is full of energy: keen to make his point, eager to stress that he's still progressing as a musician, and impatient with any journalistic inaccuracies we might come up with. For example, when we refer to the 'Christmas madrigals' he recorded for 2006's Songs From The Labyrinth, he sharply corrects me, pointing out that these were sixteenth-century art songs rather than madrigals.

This is good. Sting still has plenty of, well, sting. Let's have it, Gordon...

