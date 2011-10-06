Steve Jobs, Apple co-founder, dies at age 56

Steve Jobs, the computer genius who co-founded Apple and reshaped the music industry, died Wednesday, 5 October of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old.

A visionary and rule-breaker, he sought to marry the worlds of machines and humanity. The Apple computer, the iPod, iPad, iPhone, GarageBand - the ways that musicians create and communicate have been forever changed by the work of Steve Jobs.

"Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being," reads a statement on the Apple website. "Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Steve leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple. If you would like to share your thoughts, memories, and condolences, please email rememberingsteve@apple.com."

Since being diagnosed with cancer in 2004, Jobs underwent a liver transplant in 2009. Because of his poor health, he undertook a number of medical leaves, most recently this past January. He resigned as CEO on 24 August, assuming the role of chairman of the board, and Apple appointed then-COO Tim Cook its new chief executive officer.