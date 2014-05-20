Splurge, save, steal: Gibson Les Pauls
Gibson 2014 Les Paul Standard
You don't get much more LP than the Standard, and as well as an assortment of gorgeous maple-topped finishes, this latest incarnation rams the Paul with a ton of tech: Min-ETune system, asymmetric neck profile, coil-taps and phase switches. It still delivers that classic LP tone, though.
Read Gibson 2014 Les Paul Standard review
Gibson 2014 Les Paul Futura
We've been pretty impressed with this futuristic LP, and although the P-90/humbucker pickup combo won't sway traditionalists, there's plenty of tonal flexibility to be had - the coil-split and boost options mean you can wrangle far more sounds from this than a vintage LP.
Read Gibson 2014 Les Paul Futura review
Gibson LPJ
If you want a genuine, USA Gibson Les Paul, this is your cheapest bet. Sure, it doesn't look like the LPs of yore, but those black-covered humbuckers still deliver huge rock tones. Combine that with the nitrocellulose lacquer, and you have a Paul that punches well above its price tag.