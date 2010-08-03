Soundgarden to issue retrospective Telephantasm this autumn

Soundgarden have announced they will release a career retrospective titled Telephantasm. The recently reunited band will issue the set on 28 September.

"It includes songs from all of our albums and EPs, including Black Rain, an unreleased track from the Badmotorfinger sessions," the band said in a statemtent. "Plus, we are releasing our first-ever DVD which will include never-before-seen videos, and much more."

The Seattle superstars have also has partnered with the makers of the Guitar Hero video game series. According to Soundgarden's press release, fans who buy the new game, Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock, the week of 28 September, will receive a copy of Telephantasm. "Of course, there will be vinyl, collectors' editions, deluxe packages and more," the band promises.

Soundgarden are gearing up for their high-profile headlining show at Lollapalooza in Chicago this weekend (Sunday, 7 August). Before that, however, they'll play a more intimate, warm-up gig at that city's famed Vic Theatre.

The band has yet to announce their plans for a full tour. In addition, they haven't commented as to whether they'll be recording an album of all-new material.