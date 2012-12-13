Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore's Jazzmaster stolen in Philadephia

Should you sometime soon hear a brand-new song by Thurston Moore titled 12-12-12, you'll know why: the Sonic Youth guitarist had his treasured 1960 Fender Jazzmaster stolen on that day (at midnight, no less) from a Philadelphia hotel.

A note on the Sonic Youth website alerted fans to the news:

"Hi -- Thurston Moore had his 1966 (circa) Fender Jazzmaster stolen from the Best Western in Philadelphia (501 N 22nd St) last night 12-12-12 around 12 midnight. It's Thurston's iconic Sonic Youth black Jazzmaster with all the stickers on its body. Here's a couple of photos. A police report has been filed. Please email us if anyone tries to sell this relic to yur store, it would be appreciated. Please forward to other guitar stores you may know in the area. Thanks, Thurston"

Additional info on the site states that the guitar "has a Mastery Bridge, and the pickguard has been changed so stickers might be different." The guitar's serial number is 41927.

This sort of thing has happened to Moore in the past: In 1999, his white Fender Jazzmaster was stolen from a van. That guitar was ultimately returned to him earlier this year.