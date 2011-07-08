Slipknot's Sonisphere headline set to stream live

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Scott Harrison/Retna Ltd/Corbis) Slipknot Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Anil Sharma /Retna Ltd/Corbis) Slipknot Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Scott Harrison/Retna Ltd/Corbis) Slipknot Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) Slipknot

Slipknot have announced that their headlining slot at Sonisphere Festival this weekend will stream live online. 'Maggots' can watch the band's Sunday night performance (10 July, 9:00pm GMT) in real-time, from Knebworth, sans mud.

Go to Slipknot1.com or Sonispherefestivals.com to view the stream of the show which marks Slipknot's first UK appearance without the late founding member Paul Gray.

"England has always been a special place for this band from the very beginning," reads a statement from the band. "We can't think of a better way to culminate our celebration of Paul's life than to share it with the Maggots at Knebworth and the millions more watching around the world. This is not to be missed."

