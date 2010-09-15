Slipknot live video: UK exclusive

Slipknot's new live DVD (sic)nesses is released in the UK on 27 September and the following day in North America. Filmed at Download Festival on 13 June 2009, (sic)nesses features the heavy metal band going ballistic in front of 80,000 rabid fans - but don't trust us, watch for yourself as we've hooked up with Roadrunner Records to bring you the UK premiere of Psychosocial. Just click above!



The (sic)nesses DVD features 18 tracks from the band's Download 2009 show and a 45 minute behind-the-scenes documentary created by band percussionist Clown, plus all four music videos from the All Hope Is Gone cycle.

The show is typically mesmerising but made all the more memorable by being one of the final performances by founding Slipknot member and bassist Paul Gray, who tragically passed away in May 2010.

Gone but not forgotten: Slipknot bassist Paul Gray is captured live on new DVD (sic)nesses (© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis)

Tracklisting

Live at Download Festival:

01. 742617000027

02. (sic)

03. Eyeless

04. Wait and Bleed

05. Get This

06. Before I Forget

07. Sulfur

08. The Blister Exists

09. Dead Memories

10. Left Behind

11. Disasterpiece

12. Vermilion

13. Everything Ends

14. Psychosocial

15. Duality

16. People=Shit

17. Surfacing

18. Spit it Out

Audible Visions Of (sic)nesses:

45 minute film directed by M. Shawn Crahan that captures Slipknot on the road during the All Hope Is Gone cycle

Music Videos:

01. Psychosocial

02. Dead Memories

03. Sulfur

04. Snuff

Witness the (sic)nesses

Slipknot fans in the US and London can watch (sic)nesses a whole week before the DVD is released when the film plays in cinemas in select cities for one night only: Wednesday, 22 September. Click here for the list of cinemas which are showing the movie.

Fans should also keep an eye on MusicRadar for more Slipknot coverage in the very near future, including a interview with frontman Corey Taylor in his role as lead singer for Stone Sour.

