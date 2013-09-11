Skunk Anansie guitarist Ace to host technique course in October 2013

PRESS RELEASE: Ace, the original founder and long haul guitarist of UK rock band Skunk Anansie has announced details of a short four-session guitar course in London in October.

Taught solely by the man himself, it is a condensed course covering the techniques and feel of his own unique self-taught style that bagged him over five million LP sales and 20 years in the business. There are three different levels of playing to choose from taught in intimate small classes.

Ace commented: "It started as a few requests on my Facebook page for lessons, so I put the feelers out to see what was the deal. It turned into many different levels of players wanting to meet me and learn my tricks. I'm no stranger to teaching from my masterclasses, and I really enjoy teaching any level! So I came up with a basic overview of playing ability, containing them in different intimate small groups."

Level 1: Can't really play, but have an electric guitar

Level 2: Can play songs like 'Weak as I am' on a basic level

Level 3: Can play on the level of a few different Skunk songs, but want to play more pro

The lessons will be held in King's Cross in London at premier rehearsal premises The Joint and will be two hours per session on each of the following dates:

Sunday 13 October

Sunday 20 October

Sunday 27 October

Sunday 3 November

The course is already half full and bookings will stop on 20 September. So if you would like to know the finer details about the content go to Ace's official Facebook page and check it out.