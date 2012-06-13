Six Of The Best: Retro-style guitars, amps and basses
Fender Pawn Shop Special Greta amplifier
It’s 2012, but in the guitar world, we’re going to party like it’s 1959. Here’s a small selection of the latest retro-flavoured guitar gear coming to a stage near you…
£202.80
Fender’s two-watt Greta tube amp is as vintage as your nan’s false teeth. Single 12AX7 and 12AT7 valves power a four-inch Special Design speaker for a range of clean to dirty tones. It also has an input for your mp3 player.
Bogner Goldfinger 45 amplifier
Gold custom comet-pattern-embossed vinyl adds a retro sheen to this pro-quality, two-channel valve head that’s capable of tones from any era.
Gretsch Electromatic G5448T Double Jet guitar
Paying tribute to the Gretsch Duo Jet, this Chinese-made Bigsby-equipped retro rocker has tones to match its sparkling looks.
Framus Vintage Hollywood Singlecut guitar
German marque Framus launched its first semi-solidbody electrics in 1958, and this new Korean-made creation revives the vibe and slightly modifies the none-more-retro styling.
Yamaha THR5
Could this be the ‘perfect third amp’? Yamaha’s THR is a reinvention of the practice amp featuring 10-watt output, full-range speakers and hi-fi functionality, and there’s a bigger THR10 version too.
Godin Shifter 4 Bass
Unusual pickups in an unusual configuration, and a familiar design aesthetic, add up to an instrument with great tones with what we could only describe as an air of ‘rightness’ about it.