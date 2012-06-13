Six Of The Best: Retro-style guitars, amps and basses

It’s 2012, but in the guitar world, we’re going to party like it’s 1959. Here’s a small selection of the latest retro-flavoured guitar gear coming to a stage near you…

Fender Pawn Shop Special Greta amplifier

£202.80

Fender’s two-watt Greta tube amp is as vintage as your nan’s false teeth. Single 12AX7 and 12AT7 valves power a four-inch Special Design speaker for a range of clean to dirty tones. It also has an input for your mp3 player.

More information:

Fender Pawn Shop Special Greta press release

Fender Pawn Shop Special Greta amp demo

www.fender.co.uk