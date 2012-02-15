VIDEO: Gretsch Electromatic G5105 CVT III, G5435T Pro Jet & G5448T Double Jet demo

Guitarist magazine recently checked out the brand new Gretsch Electromatic guitars and put them through their paces. More affordable alternatives to the Gretsch Professional Collection, the Electromatic series guitars are hugely popular and a whole culture of mods and upgrades has sprung up around them.

The class of 2012 are the best Electromatics yet, with the Pro Jet recently placing a highly respectable #10 in MusicRadar's 20 best budget electric guitars in the world today poll. Check out the video to hear all three guitars in action.

