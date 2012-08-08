Six Of The Best: Gold guitars, amps and effects

As you read this, an event that we've decided to term “World Sports Day” is well underway in London. Here’s a selection of recent, glittering, gold-appointed products available outside of the arena.



Bogner Goldfinger 45

Guitarist said: “Built to high standards and aimed primarily at professional users or well-heeled amateurs, the Goldfinger is capable of stunning tone”

Bogner Goldfinger 45 video demo

