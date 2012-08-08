Six Of The Best: Gold guitars, amps and effects
Bogner Goldfinger 45
As you read this, an event that we've decided to term “World Sports Day” is well underway in London. Here’s a selection of recent, glittering, gold-appointed products available outside of the arena.
Bogner Goldfinger 45
Guitarist said: “Built to high standards and aimed primarily at professional users or well-heeled amateurs, the Goldfinger is capable of stunning tone”
Bogner Goldfinger 45 video demo
More information
Fender Select Series Telecaster
Guitarist said: “These top Fender’s USA production range before you head off into Custom Shop offerings... With gold hardware, maple cap, birdseye maple fingerboard and Violin Burst finish only”
More information
Rivera Metal Shaman
Guitarist said: “This pedal’s distortion capability is insane – there’s no other word for it – but what’s more important is how much control there is. The EQ is massively powerful, and if you want to be heard, it’s exceptional”
More information
Gretsch G5448T Double Jet
Guitarist said: “The Electromatic Double Jet pays tribute to the double cut Duo Jet that Gretsch launched in 1961. Perfect for Gretsch virgins seeking out great build, playability, looks and tone”
Gretsch G5448T Double Jet video demo
More information
Gretsch G5448T Double Jet review
Marshall JTM1 combo
Guitarist said: “Crank it up with a decent Les Paul, and it’s uncannily close to the sound you’ve heard on the infamous Bluesbreakers Beano album, even more so using the head plugged into a 2 x 12 open-backed cab”
Marshall JTM1 video demo
More information
Gibson Les Paul Classic Custom
Guitarist said: “We applaud Richlite; we raise a glass to sustainable baked maple and faux ebony; and we (plus a few shellfish friends) say yes to acrylic in place of pearl”
More information
Gibson Les Paul Classic Custom review