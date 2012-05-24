Six Of The Best: Full-sized guitar amp heads
Jackson Ampworks Atlantic 3.0
The trend of late may be towards mini amps, but sometimes full-on wind-in-the-hair power is the only way to go. Here Guitarist magazine presents its pick of the latest and greatest…
Type: Single-channel 50-watt head with solid-state rectification.
Guitarist said: “One of the best boutique hand-wired guitar amps money can buy.”
Mesa/Boogie Royal Atlantic RA-100
Type: Two-channel head with solid-state rectification.
Guitarist said: “A seriously well-sorted classic rock amp with excellent clean sounds to boot.”
Bogner Goldfinger 45
Type: Twin-channel head with valve rectifier.
Guitarist said: “This can easily be the cornerstone of a complex pro-standard rig, or it can work just as well with a simpler set-up.”
EVH 5150-III 50W
Type: Three-channel, all-valve 50-watt head.
Guitarist said: “Rock guitarists who hanker after Eddie’s tone, but need a versatile all-round amp into the bargain, should seek this out right away.”
Orange TH100
Type: All-valve two-channel head with switchable output power.
Guitarist said: “A pro-spec amp that’s both simple and tweakable, is loud enough for any stage on earth, but sounds good at sensible levels.”
Laney LH50
Type: 50 watt two-channel head with solid-state rectification.
Guitarist said: “One of the best-sounding amps we’ve ever plugged into, this Laney could change your world if you try one.”