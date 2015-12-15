Rush's Geddy Lee talks R40 Live and future prospects: "Our touring life might be over"

There’s a moment on Rush’s new R40 Live DVD where you see Peter Dinklage – best known for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in HBO series Game Of Thrones – rap over the title track of the band's 14th album Roll The Bones.

Singer/bassist Geddy Lee explains how the star of the hit fantasy television show ended up spittin’ rhymes with Canada’s most revered progressive rock icons…

“So what happened was Peter’s brother, Jonathan Dinklage, was one of our violinists on the Clockwork Angels tour,” says Lee, pouring a cup of coffee in his opulent London hotel.

As it turns out, both Jonathan and PeterDinklagegrew up as big Rush fans in New Jersey

“We had an eight-string ensemble on stage at points and ended up getting close to Jonny, who plays violin on a version of Losing It on this new live release. As it turns out, both him and Peter grew up as big Rush fans in New Jersey.

“So, when we played New York on that tour, Peter came out to the show and cheered his brother on. He’s a great guy, so when we were putting this thing together, we asked Jonny if Pete would be up for getting involved in this crazy Roll The Bones rap idea. And he was totally game for it!”

Well, that explains that then. And though it’s not the only unlikely collaboration this time round – the cover shot for the release was taken by American baseball veteran Randy Johnson – the most remarkable aspect of R40 Live remains very much in the band's passion for teleporting audiences far into the great beyond.

