Neil Peart, Rush drumming legend, has called it a day

Never say never, of course, but it looks like we won't be seeing Peart in action again.

Rush drummer Neil Peart - an ever present in our annual best prog drummer poll - appears to have confirmed his permanent retirement from music.

During the summer, Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson had suggested the R40 tour could be the band's final full-scale jaunt, due in part to Peart's chronic tendinitis, but now it appears we have it from the horse's mouth.

"Lately Olivia has been introducing me to new friends at school as 'My dad - He's a retired drummer.'" revealed Peart in an interview with Drumhead magazine. "True to say - funny to hear. And it does not pain me to realize that, like all athletes, there comes a time to take yourself out of the game."

Rush were formed in 1968 and Peart joined in 1974. To date the band are estimated to have sold 40 million albums globally, garnering 24 gold, 14 platinum, and 3 multi-platinum albums.